Amir Khan courts controversy with comments about his wedding

Amir Khan’s relationship with his wife Faryal has again been thrust into the spotlight ahead of the Bolton boxer’s world title challenge against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden this Saturday night.

“Winning this fight would be my biggest win in boxing,” said Khan in comments published by The Mirror.

“Would beating Crawford in New York top my wedding day in New York? Yes, definitely. The wife will kill me for saying that! But it would be in terms of an achievement.

“I’m putting everything on the line and I want it more than him. This means so much for my legacy, this fight will be talked about for years and years.”

Khan believes that he is being overlooked by Crawford and his promoter Bob Arum after struggling against Samuel Vargas seven months ago.

But the 32-year-old says his perfect record against southpaws will remain intact against the switch-hitting Crawford.

“I think they’ve made a mistake fighting me,” said Khan, who arrived in New York on Monday night.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time, 38 fights, and sometimes it’s hard to motivate yourself for the likes of Samuel Vargas because you’re supposed to just turn up and win. But I up my game against the better opponents.

“Crawford didn’t look great in his last fight. I’m a sharper puncher with more power. I’m going to be smart. If he comes to fight it will be his biggest mistake.

“I have a good record against southpaws and 30 of my opponents have been orthodox so I know how to deal with both. I have had good sparring partners, who can switch, in the gym so I have done everything I need to do.”