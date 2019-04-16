Claressa Shields: “I an the greatest woman of all time!”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Claressa Shields 9-0 (2) believes she is the best female boxer of all-time after unifying all four of the major titles at middleweight against Christina Hammer 24-1 (11) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

The two-time Olympic gold-medallist won a wide unanimous decision of Hammer with scores of 98-92 and 98-91 twice.

“I am the greatest woman of all time,” said the 24-year-old from Flint, Michigan. “I did it. She didn’t win a single round. I almost knocked her out. I swear I feel like I’m dreaming right now. Thanks to Christina Hammer and her team. They said she had a hard jab and they weren’t lying. Her jab is off the chain.

“I was just calculating in the first round and after that I started picking her apart. I knew I could hurt her. I thought I finished her in round eight. I thought the fight should have been stopped. She was holding onto me. I just told myself, stay cool, stay cool. I was trying to get the perfect punch to get her out of there.”

Shields already has her sights set on her next bout.

“Women’s boxing, we’re on fire. I cannot wait to see the next super fight. Give me Cecilia Brækhus at 154-pounds. That’s who I want next. Either her or Savannah Marshall,” Shields said.

Hammer, 28, was comprehensively outclassed throughout the bout.

“I didn’t fight very good or fast,” Hammer said. “That’s boxing, anything can happen. I wanted this fight. She won, respect to her. She’s a tough, strong woman and that’s all I can say.

“She’s fast, she comes forward. She has fast hands. I couldn’t land my jab as good as I expected. I’ll come back and I’ll be back stronger.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita praised both combatants and likened the fight to some of the most compelling match-ups to have even taken place in the sport.

“I think tonight’s fight will go down in the history books as an epic battle with the likes of Ali-Frazier, Leonard-Hearns and De La Hoya-Trinidad,” said Salita.

“With this dominating and captivating performance to become crowned undisputed middleweight champion coupled with her list of record-breaking accomplishments, Claressa Shields is well on her way to being as revered as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Pele and others at the top of their game.”