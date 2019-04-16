Daniel Jacobs: “Canelo is the smaller guy, he won’t bully me”

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs will battle over 12 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas for the chance to win the WBC, WBA, Lineal, Ring Magazine and IBF Middleweight World Titles. The event will take place Saturday, May 4 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Since losing in 2018 to Gennady Golovkin, Jacobs has defeated Luis Arias, Maciej Sulecki and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Jacobs currently holds the International Boxing Federation World Middleweight Title, a title he won against Derevyanchenko via split decision.

Canelo often bully’s his opponents due to his size and strength, Jacobs doesn’t believe this will be the case when they share the ring:

See Also

“I don’t necessarily think Canelo can bully me. I think that it’s going to be really hard for him being the smaller guy to dictate that.

“I’m a rough guy when it comes to being in the ring. From the outside looking in, it might look different. But in the ring, I’m a physically big guy with speed and power, so it’s more about the tactics that I choose to use to be victorious.”

Jacobs goes into the fight full of confidence.

“All I see is my hand being raised. I’ve envisioned KOs, decisions, all the positive things. As far as controversy or negativity, him [Canelo] being able to take my punches or push me back, that’s not entered my mind.

“We only think positively before going into the ring, we’re ready for every possibility, but ultimately, we are on a positive path to victory.”

Jacobs has ambitions of being the best Middleweight in the world and victory against Canelo is a must if he wants to achieve his dream.

“Victory would truly show the fans that whether you think I beat Golovkin or not. I am the best Middleweight in the world. I’ve always said that I am the best, and I’ve also always been vocal that the win over Golovkin was taken from me.

“So, a win over Canelo puts a new idea in the fans’ minds that this guy is the best as he’s proven it against a guy that bean Golovkin – and then I can give Golovkin the rematch and prove that I am better than him.”

Jacobs goes into the fight with a record of 35 wins and two defeats – He boasts a KO percentage of 78%. His opponent Canelo has an impressive 51 wins, 1 loss and has a KO percentage of 65%.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Jacobs are on sale now and are priced at $2,505, $1,505,

$1,205, $805, $605, $405, $305, and not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of 10 per person at the $2,505, $1,505, $1,205, $805, $605, $405, and $305 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.