Frank Galarza discusses ‘crossroads’ fight with Carlos Adames this Saturday at Madison Square Garden

‘The Notorious’ Frank Galarza returns to the ring this weekend on an action-packed fill show at Madison Square Garden topped by one of the fights of the year in Terrence Crawford who squares against Amir Khan for the WBO World Welterweight title.

Galarza is a New York boxing mainstay, having been a standout amateur winning numerous Golden Gloves titles and transitioning his no-nonsense style into the professional ranks, taking on all comers that include current Unified World Super Welterweight Champion Jarrett Hurd.

The Brooklyn native now as a chance at bursting back onto the world scene as he faces highly rated Top Rank guided prospect Carlos Adames in what many are seeing as a crossroads fight for the pair. Galarza however see’s it very differently as he opened up about his clash with the Dominican this coming Saturday night.

Galarza said, “I don’t see this as a crossroads fight at all as I am still getting better. I am one of the hardest working fighters you will ever see and working with the likes of Lenny Wilson and Andre Rozier you will see the best Frank Galarza yet trust me.

“I’ve had a great camp for this fight, I have really put the work in as well as having top quality sparring with Peter Quillin who was on fire in the gym and it has really got me ready to put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.”

Galarza’s opponent on Saturday night comes in the form of undefeated but untested Carlos Adames who has looked flawless in his professional career so far, however, against limited opposition. Galarza opened up about his dance partner on Saturday night and gave an insight into how he believes the fight will play out.

The Brooklyn Super Welterweight said, “Adames is a talented fighter but he’s not been in with anyone close to my skill set in the pro ranks. We will see how good he is when he is in with me and I believe this fight has come too soon for him and he is fighting me at the wrong time as I am only coming into my prime now.

“It’s going to be an entertaining fight I can assure you of that, but all I can see if a Frank Galarza victory on Saturday night and then onto more big fights and big nights!”