TMB & PRB Entertainment Presents “A Ferocious Ending” Live Boxing at the Scottish Rite Theatre in San Antonio Texas April 20

Professional boxing returns to the Scottish Rite Theatre in downtown San Antonio, TX, on April 20, 2019, when TMB & PRB Entertainment present, “A Ferocious Ending”. Welterweight Gilbert Venegas Jr. (10-1, 6 KOs), welterweight Hector Coronado (1-0, 1 KO), and featherweight Richard Medina (3-0, 2 KOs), who are managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, will fight in separate 4-round bouts. The 6-round main event will feature a middleweight showdown between Luis Villareal (4-0-1, 2 KOs) and Jimmie Strickland (3-0, 1 KO).

Venegas will square off against Adam Ealoms (3-16-3, 1 KO), Coronado will battle, Jesus Angulo (4-12, 3 KOs), and Medina will fight Alejandro Moreno (24-39-3, 11 KOs). All three fighters are promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment.

“I’m ready to get back in ring and rebound from my first loss,” said Venegas Jr., who suffered his first defeat in his last outing. “I feel I’m a stronger fighter at welterweight as opposed to super lightweight, which is the weight I fought last. I was drained and it showed. I’ll be a full strength going into this fight.”

“I was supposed to fight in February, but my opponent pulled out after the weigh-in,” stated Coronado. “I’m in great shape and I’m looking forward to fighting this Saturday.”

“Although Moreno doesn’t have the best record, he’s got over sixty fights under his belt, so I know he has a few tricks up his sleeve,” said the 18-year old Medina. “I’m just happy to be back in the ring after just fighting in February. As always, I’m going to put on a great show for my hometown fans.”

“All my fighters on this card have bright futures,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Medina is still in high school and is already making a name for himself. Coronado was a tremendous amateur, and like Medina, he will be one of the top prospects in boxing. Venegas is at his best when he’s fighting at welterweight, so he’ll be campaigning there moving forward. In all, these guys are going to give their hometown fans their money’s worth.”

“We have a stacked card full of local talent,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter Rick Morones Jr., “These kids are the future stars of boxing and San Antonio should come out and support them. This is a family event so bring the kids and let them see what all the hype is about.”

“This event is almost sold out so everyone should purchase their tickets now,” said Alex Draghici of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Boxing is alive and well here in San Antonio and boxing fans of all ages are welcome.”

Tickets priced $40 General Admission $35 pre-sale, $100 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM