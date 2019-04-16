TV details announced for Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Top Rank Boxing and FITE announced today that the year’s most anticipated welterweight showdown between WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and Amir “King” Khan will air live on www.TOPRANK.COM and the premier combat sports digital network, FITE, Saturday April 20th 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT worldwide on a Pay Per View basis. This is the inaugural Top Rank on ESPN pay-per-view broadcast.

Users from around the world will have their choice of Live Streamed offerings from www.TOPRANK.com and The FITE Digital Television Network. FITE is available on all major digital platforms including its website www.FITE.tv, Apple and Android mobile apps, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire. FITE mobile apps feature the patented technology to cast the program to any connected television sets and is available worldwide.

“Top Rank is committed to giving fight fans from around the globe the premier digital experience to view the biggest fight of the year,” said Top Rank president Todd duBoef. “Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan promises to be a memorable fight, and we are happy to be partnering with FITE to bring it to fans from around the globe.”

Pre-orders for the fight are available now at www.TOPRANK.com and on the FITE platform. The event is available for digital purchase at a price of $69.99 in the United State, with various price points in other countries around the world.

In addition to the Crawford vs Khan Welterweight Bout, the following three match-ups will also be on the pay-per-view broadcast:

Lightweight sensation Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) will face former world title challenger and two-time European lightweight champion Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs) in a 12-round co-feature. Lopez is ranked in the top five by all four major sanctioning organizations and is coming off a savage seventh-round knockout over Diego Magdaleno.

Shakur Stevenson (10-0, 6 KOs), the 21-year-old featherweight phenom who captured a silver medal for the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will face former world title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo (24-1, 16 KOs), one of Puerto Rico’s most popular fistic attractions, will fight former interim world champion Bryan Vasquez (37-3, 20 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight duel with potential world title implications.

“Since our launch three years ago, FITE has become the leader in the digital delivery of combat sports, driving the majority of OTT viewership for many marquee boxing events including the two bouts between Canelo and Golovkin,” commented Michael Weber, FITE COO. “We are very excited to work with Top Rank Boxing for Crawford vs Khan Pay-Per-View, and look forward to delivering to fans the best viewing experience of the world’s most anticipated welterweight showdown”.