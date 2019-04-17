Daniel Jacobs wants Gennady Golovkin rematch after Canelo Alvarez
Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 35-2 (29) is confident he has the tools to dethrone Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 50-1-2 (34) in their middleweight unification bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.
The IBF 160-pound champion dropped a razor-thin points decision to Gennady Golovkin in New York two years ago but has strung together three wins since.
The 32-year-old Brooklyn native wants to reverse the result against Golovkin after he gets past Alvarez.
“Victory would truly show the fans that whether you think I beat Golovkin or not. I am the best middleweight in the world,” Jacobs said to Sky Sports.
“I’ve always said that I am the best, and I’ve also always been vocal that the win over Golovkin was taken from me.
“So, a win over Canelo puts a new idea in the fans’ minds that this guy is the best as he’s proven it against a guy that bean Golovkin – and then I can give Golovkin the rematch and prove that I am better than him.”
WBC and WBA middleweight champion Alvarez – who also holds the Ring Magazine and lineal 160-pound titles – is moving back down in weight after walking through Rocky Fielding in three rounds for a secondary super middleweight title in December.
“I give Canelo all the respect in the world. He’s definitely top-ten, pound-for-pound,” Jacobs said. “There are some controversial fights that he’s had that where I thought he lost, including both Golovkin fights.
“But I respect any man that has the courage to fight as this is a kill or be killed sport, but that’s where the respect ends. As far as getting in the ring with him goes, I want to be the victor.”