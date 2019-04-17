Daniel Jacobs wants Gennady Golovkin rematch after Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 35-2 (29) is confident he has the tools to dethrone Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 50-1-2 (34) in their middleweight unification bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

The IBF 160-pound champion dropped a razor-thin points decision to Gennady Golovkin in New York two years ago but has strung together three wins since.

The 32-year-old Brooklyn native wants to reverse the result against Golovkin after he gets past Alvarez.

“Victory would truly show the fans that whether you think I beat Golovkin or not. I am the best middleweight in the world,” Jacobs said to Sky Sports.

“I’ve always said that I am the best, and I’ve also always been vocal that the win over Golovkin was taken from me.

“So, a win over Canelo puts a new idea in the fans’ minds that this guy is the best as he’s proven it against a guy that bean Golovkin – and then I can give Golovkin the rematch and prove that I am better than him.”

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Alvarez – who also holds the Ring Magazine and lineal 160-pound titles – is moving back down in weight after walking through Rocky Fielding in three rounds for a secondary super middleweight title in December.

“I give Canelo all the respect in the world. He’s definitely top-ten, pound-for-pound,” Jacobs said. “There are some controversial fights that he’s had that where I thought he lost, including both Golovkin fights.

“But I respect any man that has the courage to fight as this is a kill or be killed sport, but that’s where the respect ends. As far as getting in the ring with him goes, I want to be the victor.”