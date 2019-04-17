Dave Allen gives Lucas Browne “zero chance” of knocking him out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 28-1 (24) has “zero chance” of defeating Dave ‘White Rhino’ Allen 16-4-2 (13) by knockout when the duo meet over 12 rounds at The O2 Arena in London this Saturday night live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

At least that’s the word from Allen, who is backing his chin to withstand anything the 40-year-old big-punching Aussie throws at him.

“The last thing I worry about when I box is the power,” said Allen, 27. “That’s not because I can take a good shot, even though I can.

See Also

“People say ‘you haven’t got a good defence’. I’ve got a great defence; I see every shot coming. Even the ones I take clean in the face, I know they’re coming. You’re not going to knock me out.

“Lucas Browne, if he’s planning on beating me with power, he might as well stay in Australia, because there’s zero chance of me getting knocked out.”

Allen will be returning to The O2 Arena for the third time where he has previously scored knockout wins over Nick Webb and David Howe.

The popular Yorkshireman, who has gain a cult following on social media, says he will welcome the opportunity to engage in a “good old fashioned slugfest” as Browne has characterised the fight.

“Even though there’s no animosity in the build-up, I want to punch him all over The O2. I’ve trained harder than ever for this fight and you’ll all see the difference come fight night. I’m going to knock him out,” said Allen, who has stopped his past three opponents.

“A win here puts me on the big stage, not the highest level, but within touching distance of a fight that would then put me there.”