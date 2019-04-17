Dereck Chisora willing to step in as late replacement to face Anthony Joshua on June 1

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

As Eddie Hearn searches for a new opponent for unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after Jarrell Miller failed a drug test, Dereck Chisora has thrown his hat into the ring.

The undefeated Miller was set to challenge Joshua at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1 before reportedly testing positive for the banned substance GW1516 in a random drug test conducted by VADA from a sample collected on March 20. The 30-year-old Brooklynite is now awaiting the results of his B sample.

Chisora’s manager David Haye got on the front foot after hearing news of Miller’s failed drug test.

“I talked to Eddie Hearn today and he said he has had pretty much every heavyweight in the top 10 inundating him,” Haye told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone wants this mega payday. They know once they sign this contract they’re made for life.

“I believe Anthony Joshua needs an opponent who doesn’t get fazed by lights. An opponent who has got a history of challenging for world titles.

“For me, I got a call from Dereck Chisora this morning who has a fight on Saturday.

“He said ‘Listen, chuck my name into the hat. I am a prize-fighter, I’m 35 years old and I showed against Dillian Whyte that I have what it takes at the highest level’.

“He was winning that fight against Dillian Whyte who is ranked number one by most governing bodies.

“I phoned Eddie today and said Dereck is up there. He said okay, brilliant, let’s get Saturday out of the way then we can talk about it.”

Chisora is scheduled to fight Senad Gashi over 12 rounds at London’s O2 Arena this Saturday night.

“He needs to realise winning this fight [vs Gashi] in good style really does put him in the front light [for Joshua],” Haye continued.

“He is in great shape already. He will have one or two days off then be back sparring, getting him prepared for this big, potential fight of his life.”