Anthony Yigit’s next opponent announced for ring return

Anthony Yigit (22-1-1, 7 KOs) will face Sandro Hernandez (15-7-3, 10 KOs) as the slick southpaw returns to action on May 4 at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt.

Yigit outpointed Mohamed Khalladi on February 16 at the CGM Arena in Koblenz following a brave attempt at the IBF World Super Lightweight title in his World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final clash with Ivan Baranchyk.

The 27 year-old, currently based in Gran Canaria, is back in Germany for another eight-round clash against Venezuela’s Sandro Hernandez, who in his last bout went the distance with Yigit’s former opponent Sandor Martin.

“I was satisfied with my performance against Khalladi because we got a good victory against a solid opponent. He knew he had a chance to make a name for himself if he beat me so he came to win and went out fighting with all he got,” says Yigit who wants to keep active as he awaits a return to the World stage.

“Hernandez fought and went the distance with Sandor Martin, who I defended my European title against in 2017, and who I would say is one of the top fighters in Europe, so I expect Hernandez to come and try to make a statement.

“It’s important for me to keep busy because I love fighting. I love the thrill of going in the ring and hearing the crowd cheer after a good fight. I like to entertain, and this is the only way I know how so the more I fight the better. Also it will keep me prepared for when a big fight comes, but I treat every fight the same. I’m always training hard and I’m always giving it 110%.”

Yigit joins a stacked card in Frankfurt topped by the IBF International Lightweight title clash between Leon Bunn and Leon Harth, and featuring super welterweight star Abass Baraou against former World ruler Ali Funeka.

Heavyweight Albon Pervizaj is also in action taking on Gabriel Enguema, while 17 year-old sensation Sophie Alisch returns for her third professional contest, and Danish heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist meets Dominik Musil.

All the action from the Fraport Arena will be available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de.