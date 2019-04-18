Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former Scottish lightweight boxer and movie star Bradley Welsh has been shot dead in Edinburgh as the age of 48.

Police attended Chester Street in the West End of the Scottish capital at around 8pm on Wednesday where they discovered a man suffering serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Police Scotland issued a statement calling for the public to come forward with any relevant information.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing. Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation,” Police Scotland said.

“Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately.”

Welsh was a former British ABA lightweight champion. He turned professional in 1994 and compiled a record of 8-1 (3) before hanging up the gloves in 1998.

Welsh remained involved in boxing through his Holyrood Boxing Gym in Edinburgh where he offered programs to help disadvantaged kids stay out of trouble.

As an actor, Welsh was best known for his role as Doyle in the 2017 British film Trainspotting 2 where he starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh paid homage to Welsh on Twitter: “Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way.”

Tributes have been flowing for Welsh on social media from friends, family and fans.

“You to me are treasure, you to me are dear. Our coach, our motivator but most importantly our friend, Brad Welsh,” wrote one gym goer.

Another described Welsh as a “huge character” in Edinburgh.

He said: “Devastating news about Brad Welsh tonight, a huge character in Scottish amateur boxing and the Hibernian support and someone who contributed a great deal to society through his charitable work and boxing gym. RIP.”