Mayweather boxing event announced at Boxing Expo

Mayweather Promotions has confirmed that they will appear and host a fighter meet & greet, and bring fans an exclusive pop-up shop experience featuring the Mayweather Sports and The Money Team (TMT) brands at this year’s 5th Annual Box Fan Expo hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Boxing Expo is scheduled to take place during Cinco de Mayo weekend on Saturday May 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayweather Promotions will make their 4th appearance at this year’s Expo. Last year saw thousands of fans that were greeted by several Mayweather Promotions’ fighters including: Ronald Gavril, Andrew Tabiti, Ava Knight, Sharif Bogere, Lionell Thompson, Angelo Leo, Andres Cortes, Rolando Romero, Cameron Krael, Kevin Newman, Sanjarbek Rakhmahnov, and Lanell Bellows. Fans this year will have a unique and enjoyable experience at the Mayweather Promotions booth.

Mayweather Promotions joins Anthony Dirrell, WBA, Julio Cesar Chavez, Riddick Bowe, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Marco Antonio Barrera, Mia St,John, Juan Manuel Marquez, Vinny Paz, Devin Haney, Earnie Shavers, Al Bernstein, Michael Spinks, WBC, Erik Morales, James Toney and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with many more Top Boxing stars to be announced.

See Also

About Mayweather Promotions

Appropriately based in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions was established in 2007 by 12-time World Champion and undefeated boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Mayweather Promotions seamlessly promotes all forms of live entertainment. The evolution of Mayweather Promotions was one of inevitability as Floyd Mayweather garnered unprecedented success in the sport.Shortly after its formation in 2007, the organization built a solid foundation by adding elite fighters and trainers to the company’s roster. With a talented stable of fighters, trainers, and staff, Mayweather Promotions has blazed its own trail to unprecedented financial success and has positioned itself as the past, present, and future of sports & entertainment.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and-greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last four Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Errol Spence Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Pazienza, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors include: boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry.

Early bird tickets to the Box Fan Expo are currently $30 for a limited time and available online at: http://bit.ly/BoxFanExpoMP