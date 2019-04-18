Senad Gashi promises a war with Dereck Chisora

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Senad Gashi has promised to go to war with Dereck Chisora when the Heavyweight bad boys collide at The O2 in London this Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Gashi (17-2, 17 KOs) returns to The O2 after he was stopped by Carlos Takam in seven rounds on the Whyte vs. Chisora 2 undercard in December. The heavy-hitting German hopes a win over Chisora will push his name towards title action in 2019.

“I definitely think I can win against Dereck Chisora,” said Gashi. “I have visualised this fight in my head many times. I have fought in my head 10 times against Dereck Chisora, nine times I won and one time I got disqualified.

“I’m going to make a great fight. I had a great training camp with my team and my coach. I’m going to give my best and the people are going to enjoy it for sure. I’m glad to be back in the UK and this time I’m going to get the win.

“I had just three days notice for my fight with Takam. But I had to grab the chance because it was a great opportunity to box in London against one of the best in the world and I had nothing to lose. I know I’m a warrior and I make every fight a war.”

Chisora vs. Gash is part of a huge night of boxing in the Capital.

Doncaster fan favourite Dave Allen (16-4-2, 13 KOs) faces the biggest night of his career against Australia’s former WBA Heavyweight World Champion Lucas Browne (28-1, 14 KOs), Sunderland’s ‘Pretty Boy’ Josh Kelly (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on the toughest opponent of his career to date in the form of unbeaten 17-0 Pole Przemyslaw Runowski and Ilford Welterweight prospect Conor Benn (13-0, 9 KOs) makes his long-awaited return to the ring against Czech Republic’s Josef Zahradnik (10-2, 5KOs), Brooklyn Middleweight prospect Nikita Ababiy (3-0, 3 KOs) makes his UK debut and Watford Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay fights for the second time as a pro after her debut win at the Copper Box Arena.

General Sale tickets for April 20 are available to purchase from StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)