NABO Title Fight & 9-0 Jonathan Esquivel Set For 5/18 Gardens Casino

May 18th, 2019 is going to shake Hawaiian Gardens to it’s coconuts as SOCA Fights presents our second installment of The Gardens Casino Fight Night! This six bout card will feature great action including a women’s NABO Middleweight Title Fight, and it all takes place at The Events Center at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens. Tickets are available at www.socafights.com with all seats priced at $60!

Headlining this epic night of pugilism will be undefeated Raquel Miller from San Francisco, CA (9-0 3KOs) taking on former American Gladiator Erin (Steel) Toughill from Huntington Beach (7-4-1) in an 8 round NABO Middleweight Title Fight. Miller is ranked 5th in the world. Toughill is ranked 6th. The winner of this fight has a legitimate shot at meeting World Champion Clarissa Shields.

Also in action will be undefeated prospect Jonathan Esquivel as he returns to The Gardens Casino in a 5 round Super Middleweight boxing match against Tavorus Teague. With a record of 9-0 (8KOs), Esquivel hopes to enter the double digit victory realm with another win!

The undercard will feature a 4 round Light Heavyweight boxing match between Anaheim’s Johnny Cisneros in his boxing pro-debut vs. Santa Ana’s favorite son Kenny Quach (0-1). Quach is a fan favorite but Cisneros, a Bellator and King of the Cage fighter, is looking to impress in the first bout of his pro boxing career.

Opening the night will be the experienced Anthony Franco (4-1-1) from Relands, CA as he takes on Long Beach’s durable Lucius Johnson 4-5-1 with 3KOs. Who will win this pick-em battle in which neither fighter plans to take a backwards step?

Blake Bilder of Los Angeles (2-0-1) brings the action into the MMA realm discipline with a 3 round Featherweight bout, opponent TBA.

Last but certainly not least, Eric Mondragon 1-0 (1KO) from Maywood, CA will be competing a 4 round Middleweight bout as well against an opponent TBA.

Once again, tickets are available at www.socafights.com with all seats priced at $60 or, call the SOCA Fights Box Office at 949-760-3131.