Nonito Donaire confident of KO victory over Zolani Tete in WBSS semi-final

WBA bantamweight champion Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire 39-5 (25) believes he has the power to beat WBO champion Zolani Tete 28-3 (21) within the distance when the pair meet in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, Louisiana on April 27.

South African southpaw Tete, 31, has been stopped just once before when evergreen IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane knocked him out in five rounds almost nine years ago.

But the 36-year-old Donaire insists he has the power to send out Tete on his back.

“That is our goal (to KO Tete) to go out there and give everything we got. When I give everything that I got, I feel I know I can take a lot. I don’t really expect what round but I expect to take him out,” Donaire told The Manila Times.

Despite Tete enjoying a higher knockout percentage, Donaire is confident he is the puncher in the fight.

“Well, the game of it is not to get hit. But when it comes to power, his power is not equivalent to mine,” said Donaire.

The former four-division world champion returned to the 118-pound weight class to participate in the WBSS after winning world championships at 122 and 126 pounds.

“I am fighting at the weight class that I’m very confident and very comfortable. I had been in higher divisions in the previous fights, two divisions higher,” Donaire said.

“I’m now fighting here (at bantamweight) that’s why my power is dominating in this division. Definitely I’m a lot faster and a lot smoother because at lighter division I’m not as heavy as I am. I feel so good.”

In the WBSS quarterfinals Donaire scored a fourth round technical knockout of former WBA champion Ryan Burnett after the Northern Ireland boxer was forced to retire with a back injury, while Tete defended his WBO championship with a 12-round points win over Mikhail Aloyan.

“I’m pretty close to 100 percent. I’m peaking right now. I’m very confident,” said Donaire, who is training under veteran coach Kenny Adams in Las Vegas, Nevada.