The first-ever women’s main event for RJJ Boxing will streamed live

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The first-ever women’s main event for RJJ Boxing will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, along with three other bouts, on May 23, from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) International female lightweight champion Ikram Kerwat (9-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of Frankfort, Germany by way of her native Tunisia, will headline against a challenger to be determined in the 10-round main event for the vacant WBC International Female Lightweight Championship.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. and his promotion, RJJ Boxing, four bouts will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS, which is the sixth installment under an agreement the two organizations. FIGHT PASS will exclusively live stream up to 72 professional boxing events through 2021.

See Also

Southwest boxing talent will be showcased in two of the fights being streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. Tucson super featherweight Alfonso Olvera (11-5-2, 4 KOs) meets Carlos “Silk” Villa (14-3-1, 6 KOs), of San Antonio, in the six-round co-featured event. As part of RJJ Boxing’s regular shows, once again two undefeated prospects will go head-to-head, when Tucson middleweights Nicholas Rhoads (5-0, 2 KOs) faces Eduardo Ayala (4-0, 1 KO), of Phoenix, in a four-rounder.

In an eight-round bout, unbeaten bantamweight Max “The Baby Face Assassin” Ornelas (12-0-1, 4 KOs), ranked No. 12 in the world by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the reigning NABA USA bantamweight champion, takes on tough Mexican opponent, Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-9, 4 KOs).

Cards are subject to change.

Ticket prices range from $105.00 (VIP) to $17.00 (pavilion) and are available for purchase online at www.casinodelsol.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 6:15 p.m. PT.