Boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar kicks off media tour

Boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar attraction GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN and undefeated Top-10 world-rated contender STEVE ROLLS will kick off their coast-to-coast media tour with a New York press conference This Monday! April 22, at Madison Square Garden. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. ET with the press conference beginning at Noon ET. Media may enter through Chase Square via the main entrance off 7th Ave. and 32nd St. It will be streamed live on DAZN social channels.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, will formally announce that he is bringing his Big Drama Show back to the “Mecca of Boxing” on Saturday, June 8, in a 12-round rumble with Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), who hails from Toronto. The fight will be contested at a maximum weight of 164 lbs. and streamed live on DAZN. Golovkin vs. Rolls kicks off the exclusive six-fight, three-year global partnership between GGG Promotions and DAZN, the world’s fastest-growing sports streaming platform.

Boasting a resume that includes a record 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses (18 by way of knockout), Golovkin has consistently drawn packed houses to the five previous events he has headlined at The Garden, dating back to 2013. Rolls, who has stopped four of his last seven opponents, has vowed to ice the middleweight legend with his version of a Canadian cold front.

Promoted by GGG Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets to The Big Apple battle between Golovkin and Rolls go on sale Tomorrow! Saturday, April 20, at Noon ET. Priced at $750, $500, $300, $200, $100, and $50, not including fees, tickets may be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008), and online at www.ticketmaster.com and www.msg.com.

The multi-city press tour for Golovkin vs. Rolls will be streamed live on DAZN social channels. For more information, fans can follow DAZN’s U.S. social channels: @DAZNUSA for Facebook, @DAZN_USA for Twitter, and DAZN_USA for Instagram.