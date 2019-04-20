Weights From San Antonio, TX

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Luis Villarreal 157 vs. Jimmie Strickland 154.4

Hector Coronado 146 vs. Jesus Angulo 143

Gilbert Venegas 151 vs. Adam Ealoms 152

Edward Ortiz 163 vs. Jesus Rodriguez 168

Nicholas Calamaco 200 vs. Joshua Romero 220

Gregory Morales 121 vs. Cesar Castro 119

Robert Kevin Garcia 137 vs. David Frank Garcia 133

Dagoberto Nevarez 166 vs. Keith Miles 160

The 6-round main event will feature a middleweight showdown between Luis Villareal (4-0-1, 2 KOs) and Jimmie Strickland (3-0, 1 KO).\. “A Ferocious Ending” takes place the Scottish RiteTheatre in San Antonio, TX, on April 20, 2019.

Tickets priced $40 General Admission $35 pre-sale, $100 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM

See Also