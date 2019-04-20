TwitterFacebook

Weights From San Antonio, TX

20 April 2019
Prince Rance Boxing
Luis Villarreal 157 vs. Jimmie Strickland 154.4
Hector Coronado 146 vs. Jesus Angulo 143
Gilbert Venegas 151 vs. Adam Ealoms 152
Edward Ortiz 163 vs. Jesus Rodriguez 168
Nicholas Calamaco 200 vs. Joshua Romero 220
Gregory Morales 121 vs. Cesar Castro 119
Robert Kevin Garcia 137 vs. David Frank Garcia 133
Dagoberto Nevarez 166 vs. Keith Miles 160

The 6-round main event will feature a middleweight showdown between Luis Villareal (4-0-1, 2 KOs) and Jimmie Strickland (3-0, 1 KO).\. “A Ferocious Ending” takes place the Scottish RiteTheatre in San Antonio, TX, on April 20, 2019.

Tickets priced $40 General Admission $35 pre-sale, $100 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM

