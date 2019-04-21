Chainoi Worawut Captures WBC Youth World Title

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

Hard-hitting and Super Bantamweight prospect of Thailand, Chainoi Worawut (Thattana Luangphon), improved his KO record and took the first boxing championship belt in his life after knocked down former undefeated fighter from Singapore, Muhammad Ashiq, in round 2 in the afternoon of Saturday April 20. Chainoi and Ashiq bout is the main event of WP Boxing Asian Championship that is the most famous monthly boxing program in Thailand and co-promoted with Nakornloung Promotion and Workpoint Entertainment.

Both fighters have the same aggressive style and hard-punches therefore they landed very big shots to another since the opening bell sound. The 21-year old Thai got the imbalance after received the hard shot to his face in the midway of this round but he recovered quickly and dropped the 23-year old Singaporean for 8 count at the end of this session.

Like a tiger, Chainoi landed more and more his effective shots to destroy Ashiq who is currently WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight champion in the 2nd round. Right hook to the body and left hand to the face nearly dropped Ashiq who tried to escape very big punches from Chainoi but the straight right of the Thai put him to the floor in few seconds later. Finally the referee promptly stopped this fight at 1:33 min of this round and Chainoi captured the vacant WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title by TKO winning in round 2 and his record was improved to 4-1-0; 4KO. Ashiq record was dropped to 6-1-1; 5KO after this bout.

See Also

Sporting bouts:

Puengloung Sor Singyu (Punya Uthok) who is formerly WBO World Bantamweight king WUD6 over Carlo Magali (PHL), former 126ABF, 130IBF Pan Pacific/OPBF champ #58-56×3

Chaloempol JM Gym (Chaloemporn Sawatsuk), former 147ABF WUD6 Rafi Majid SG), former 160WBC Asia Silver #60-54×3

Samartlek CNG Boxing (Wittawas Basapean), former 105PABA/WBC Asia and former 108WBC/IBF titles challenger WUD6 Phupha Singmanassak (Worawatchai Boonjan) #59-55×3