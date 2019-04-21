Dave Allen Destorys Lucas Browne in three rounds

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dave Allen scored a stunning stoppage win over former WBA Heavyweight World Champion Lucas Browne at The O2 in London. ‘White Rhino’ floored his Australian rival with a crunching body shot in the third round of their main event clash.

After earning the biggest win of his career to date, the Doncaster favourite said: “I want more now, I’m greedy. I proved I can punch at the highest level. He’s not what he once was but it’s a very good win. A very good win. This tops the Nick Webb night. The left hook to the body was beautiful.”

Finchley Heavyweight Derek Chisora bounced back from his December KO loss to Dillian Whyte with a comfortable ten-round decision against Senad Gashi in the evening’s chief support bout.

Chisora, now 30-9 (21 KOs), was largely untroubled by his opponent and took the role of the aggressor throughout the fights. The ringside judges scored the fight 100-90, 100-91 and 99-91 respectively.

Sunderland Welterweight ace Josh Kelly dominated and dropped previously undefeated Przemyslaw Runowski three times for a comfortable ten round unanimous decision, as he retained his WBA International title.

‘PBK’ had been out of action since a TKO win over Walter Fabian Castillo at the Manchester Arena in November, but the 2016 Olympian, now 9-0, looked as skilful and fluid as ever against the brave Pole.

Joe Cordina looked brilliant as he dropped Barnsley’s Andy Townend three times on his way to a sixth round TKO as he picked up the prestigious British Lightweight title in his ninth professional fight.

The ‘Welsh Wizard’, making the first defence of his Commonwealth crown, dismantled Townend in brutal fashion and forced an impressive stoppage after a flurry of punches to the head and body downed the ‘KO Kid’ for the third and final time in round six.

Rising Welterweight prospect Conor Benn remained unbeaten with a comprehensive points win over Czech Republic’s Josef Zahradnik to move to 14-0 (9 KOs). It was ‘The Destroyer’s’ first outing since his rematch win over Cedrick Peynaud at the same venue way back in July 2018.

Benn was on top throughout the eight-round contest and showed no signs of ring rust as he knocked his tough opponent down in the seventh round before being awarded the fight by a 80-71 margin.

Explosive Brooklyn Middleweight talent Nikita Ababiy scored yet another knockout win as he progressed to 4-0 (4 KOs) after blitzing Dimitri Faltin in his first professional fight in the UK; Watford Bantamweight starlet Shannon Courtenay picked up her second professional win against Roz Mari Silyanova, outpointing the Bulgarian 40-63; Manchester Cruiserweight Sam Hyde got back to winning ways with a first round KO win over Josef Jurko; Islington Super-Bantamweight Sam Cox notched his fourth career win with a 40-37 points win over Georgi Georgiev and Brixton’s John Harding Jr outpointed Mirsoslav Juna to progress to 7-0-1 (1KO).