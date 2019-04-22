Contemplating Michael Hunter as Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The sport of boxing is still reacting to the crazy news of Jarrell Miller’s three failed tests for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of what was to be his dream fight against Anthony Joshua.

Miller first tested positive for GW1516 and saw his New York license suspended (His fight with Joshua was set for Madison Square Garden on June 1st). A second test revealed that Miller had HGH in his system. And, finally, a third found the Brooklyn fighter with EPO in his system.

Miller, who at first denied he took any illegal drugs voluntarily, has since owned up to his mistakes, claiming he “messed up” on social media.

We now wait for word on who will be Miller’s replacement, but those in the know seems to think that former US Olympian Michael Hunter is the leading man to land the gig.

Hunter recently signed an exclusive deal with Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn and after some success in the cruiserweight ranks, he has moved up to heavyweight and scored some significant wins.

Hunter is 16-1 (11 KO’s) in the pros, with his only loss being a tough fight with former unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Hunter has a wealth of amateur experience and has spent many of his years honing his craft in the Las Vegas gyms. He is recently being trained by former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, and has been spotted inside of the Bones Adams gym in Las Vegas.

After word spread that Hunter had signed with Hearn, with all of his future fights likely to air on the DAZN streaming app, he spoke of why he is dangerous at heavyweight.

“I have proved already that I can be a force at heavyweight with four wins since moving up a year ago, and I feel ready to test myself against the world title contenders to prove that I can win a world title,” said Hunter. “There are some great fights out there to be made and I am prepared to take on anyone.”

After his loss to Usyk in April of 2017, Hunter has looked well, with notable victories over then-undefeated Martin Bakole Ilunga and longtime fringe contender Alexander Ustinov proving his worth.

But how would Hunter do against Joshua? For one, with six weeks to prepare for a fight, and already in excellent shape, that is more than enough time for him and Rahman to come up with a good plan.

Second, Hunter’s overall skillset would make him a live dog in this one. Hunter has speed, great movement, underrated power, and enough ring smarts to really make this one interesting.

Hunter would surely be an underdog, but you can’t count him out. Matter of fact, he very would could be a more difficult opponent for Joshua, the WBA, WBO, IBF champion, than Miller would have been. Nothing is official as of yet, but there are rumors that an announcement of Joshua vs. Hunter could come as early as Monday of this week. Let’s stay tuned.