Golden Boy’s new monthly boxing series to be streamed on DAZN

Golden Boy, the leading media and entertainment brand, along with global sports streaming giant DAZN, are proud to announce that the new monthly boxing series, Thursday Night Fights, will be distributed to regional cable channels throughout the U.S.

The series will be available on networks such as NBC Sports Regionals, Spectrum Sportsnet, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports Networks. The combination of these regional sports networks brings the reach of Thursday Night Fights to 62 million U.S. households. Fight fans who want to learn more about when and where the program will be available in their area can use our interactive widget below.

hursday Night Fights will continue with its second installment on April 25 in an event headlined by the 10-round rematch between super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) of Montreal, Canada and Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) of Calgary, Canada. The fight will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

The series consists of a three-hour program, featuring a two-hour block of live fights followed by a one-hour studio show. The studio show will feature renowned writers from Ring Magazine as they provide in-depth analysis and previews from boxing events around the globe. The three-hour program will air from 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. ET/7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT and will also be available on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

The monthly series will continue on the following dates:

May 16, 2019

June 13, 2019

July 18, 2019

August 22, 2019

September 26, 2019

October 24, 2019

November 14, 2019

December 5, 2019

Details for these upcoming cards will be announced in the near future.

Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett II is a 10-round fight for the WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The Thursday Night Fights broadcast will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available, click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Media interested covering Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett II must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, April 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #UlysseClaggett2, #ThursdayNightFights and #TNF.