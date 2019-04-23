Teofimo Lopez continues to be the most talked about fighter in the sport of boxing

TwitterFacebook

Teofimo Lopez
Photos Credit: Mikey Williams / Top Rank
Hot lightweight contender Teofimo Lopez continued to be the most talked about fighter in the sport of boxing as he knocked out European champion Edis Tatli in the 5th round of their bout at Madison Square Garden.

With the win, Lopez (13-0, 11 KOs) retained the NABF Lightweight title, and moved one-step closer to a world title opportunity.

Lopez controlled the fight from the opening bell as he showed off superior boxing skills, and with each moment started land power shots with more authority.

In round five, Lopez landed a thudding right to the body that sent Tatli down for the count of ten at 1:32.

It was the first time in the 34-fight career that Tatli, who is a former world title challenger has been stopped.

The fight, which was the co-feature the Terence Crawford – Amir Khan title clash, further made the case for Lopez as being the top lightweight contender in boxing, and that a title shot could come as early as this Summer.

“I didn’t have the best camp, but I did what I needed to do and came out victorious,” Lopez said. “I knew I was going to get him with a body shot. I softened him up and finished him.

“I want a world title shot next. That’s what I want. We promised to take over the show, and once again, I took it over.”

