Yamaguchi Falcao to face former amateur rival

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Brazilian 160-pound contender Yamaguchi Falcao (16-0 7 KOs) will seek to settle the score against former amateur rival Christopher Pearson (16-2, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the May 2 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. The event, taking place just two days before the highly anticipated unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Falcao, a native of Espirito Santo, Brazil who lives and fights out of Plant City, FL, is an undefeated contender who is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas in July 2018. A bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympics, Falcao is more than ready to fight the very best of the division, but he has a tough test ahead of him as he faces a former foe in a fight that is very personal for him.

“Thanks to Golden Boy for making this fight against Christopher Pearson,” said Yamaguchi Falcao. “I know him from the Olympic trials, and this match is personal. I am focused and ready to deliver an explosive performance and show the world that I am ready and willing to compete for a world title! All we need is the opportunity, and we will fight any top-ranked boxer in the world!”

See Also

Pearson is a 28-year-old contender who is coming off two knockout victories. Like Falcao, Pearson was a decorated amateur before turning professional, and he even defeated Falcao by split decision when they met in the World Series of Boxing tournament in 2011. Though the native of Dayton, Ohio has spent the majority of his career at super welterweight, he’ll look to take advantage of more opportunities at middleweight if successful against Falcao.

“I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity,” said Christopher Pearson. “I look forward to putting on an impressive performance May 2 and most importantly to getting my hand raised.”

The undercard of this event will feature two exciting fighters from Golden Boy’s new co-promotional agreement with Eye of the Tiger Management as Steven Butler (26-1-1, 23 KOs) of Montreal, Canada will fight for the WBC International Middleweight Title against a soon-to-be-announced opponent in the co-main event.

Erik Bazinyan (22-0, 17 KOs), a rising middleweight contender of Quebec, Canada who is also part of this co-promotional agreement, will defend his NABA & NABO Super Middleweight Titles against Alan Campa (17-4, 11 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico in a 10-round battle.

Las Vegas native Francisco “El Alacran” Esparza (9-0-1, 3 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBC International Silver Featherweight Title against Aram Avagyan (8-0-1, 4 KOs) of Moscow, Russia in an eight-round bout.

Hard-hitting prospect Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (4-0, 4 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas will return in a four-round super welterweight fight against Mario Sosa (3-1, 3 KOs) of Tamaulipas, México.

Alexis Salazar (20-3, 8 KOs) of Tlaquepaque, Mexico will participate in an eight-round middleweight fight against Abraham Cordero (13-3-2, 7 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Falcao vs. Pearson is a 10-round fight for the WBC Latino Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fight will take place Thursday, May 2 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. The fight will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Tickets for Falcao vs. Pearson are on sale now and are priced at $75, $50, $25, $10, not including applicable service charges and taxes. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.goldenboytickets.com

*Special Offer: Purchase a ticket for Falcao vs. Pearson and receive VIP seating to the Canelo vs. Jacobs weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3. The Canelo vs. Jacobs ticket stub must be presented at the Canelo vs. Jacobs weigh-in for VIP seating.

Media interested covering in Falcao vs. Pearsonmust be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and www.hardrockhotel.com.

Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @HardRockHotelLV. Become a fan on Facebook

at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/hardrockhotellv/.

Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @HardRockHotelLV. Follow the conversation

using #FalcaoPearson