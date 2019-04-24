Daniel Roman looking forward to homecoming bout against TJ Doheny

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman 26-2-1 (10) is looking forward to fighting in his hometown for the first time since 2016 when he takes on IBF 122-pound boss TJ Doheny 21-0 (15) at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Both Roman and Doheny won their respective world championships on the road in Japan with the 28-year-old Californian usurping Shun Kubo in nine rounds in 2017 while Doheny outpointed Ryosuke Iwassa last August.

Roman rates the 32-year-old southpaw as a clever boxer.

“He’s a smart fighter. I saw him fight live so I know what he’s about,” Roman said. “He knows how to use the ring. I have to watch out for his left hand. He knows how to move around so I might have to bring the fight to him, which is no problem for me.

“We have a plan in place and know how to adjust to different scenarios. We are well prepared like always.”

Roman, who has been seeking a world title unification bout for some after defending his championship bout three times, says it is up to the boxing public to determine who is the best in the stacked 122-pound decision.

“I’ll leave that to the boxing public to figure out. I do know the best talents in the division are the champs and I’ve been very clear in my public requests to fight all of them,” Roman said.

“I don’t want to be the one to say that I’m the best. It’s just not in my nature. That stuff sorts itself out on its own.

“Doheny is a great champion so I have to get through him first before any talk of best in the division can happen.

“This is the fight that I’ve always wanted and people know that. The best fighting the best. That’s what people want to see.”