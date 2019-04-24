Gennady Golovkin considering move up in weight after Steve Rolls fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) has admitted that he doesn’t know much about his upcoming opponent Steve Rolls 19-0 (10) who he will face a Madison Square Garden in New York live on DAZN on June 8.

But the 37-year-old Kazakh insists he isn’t overlooking the undefeated Canadian.

“I don’t exactly know who this guys is. I look at him, he’s hungry, he’s dangerous and he’s undefeated. This is boxing, anything is possible,” Golovkin said to Behind the Gloves.

See Also

Golovkin, who will be returning to the ring nine months after his majority decision loss to arch rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September, hasn’t ruled out a move up in weight if the right fight can be made.

One of the names being bandied about is WBA 168-pound champion Callum Smith.

“If I have big fight at 160, of course I stay at 160. If I have big name at 168, I move to 168. I want to fight, but nobody wants to fight with me of course,” Golovkin said.

“I have six fights [with DAZN]. It doesn’t matter with who. Just tough guys. Show me who’s tough. Come on, guys. I’m open for everybody. I’m open for everybody. Steve Rolls is with me because he really wants the fight.”

The little-known Rolls admits he will be a substantial underdog against Golovkin, but warned fight fans not to write him off just yet.

“I know a lot of you re unfamiliar with me. I know there’s a lot of questions about Golovkin’s opponent,” Rolls said.

“I’m somebody that works very hard to be here. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. I know what I’m capable of.

“This will be a much better fight than everyone is expecting, I have much respect for Golovkin and I look forward to June 8th.”