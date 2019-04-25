Gennady Golovkin splits from longtime coach Abel Sanchez
Former unified middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) has split with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez, it was announced on Wednesday.
“I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career,” said Golovkin in a statement.
“I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez.”
Golovkin praised Sanchez for his boxing acumen and career guidance over their nine-year partnership.
“This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel’s professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer,” Golovkin said.
The 37-year-old Kazakh bomber, who is scheduled to return to the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York against unbeaten Canadian Steve Rolls 19-0 (10) on June 8, will be entering the ring without Sanchez for the first time since early 2010.
Golovkin will need to find a replacement coach soon with the Rolls fight little more than six weeks away.
“I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing,” Golovkin added.
Together, Golovkin and Sanchez won 20 fights with the only blemishes being a disputed loss and a draw to Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35).