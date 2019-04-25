Gennady Golovkin splits from longtime coach Abel Sanchez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) has split with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez, it was announced on Wednesday.

“I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career,” said Golovkin in a statement.

“I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez.”

See Also

Golovkin praised Sanchez for his boxing acumen and career guidance over their nine-year partnership.

“This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel’s professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer,” Golovkin said.

The 37-year-old Kazakh bomber, who is scheduled to return to the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York against unbeaten Canadian Steve Rolls 19-0 (10) on June 8, will be entering the ring without Sanchez for the first time since early 2010.

Golovkin will need to find a replacement coach soon with the Rolls fight little more than six weeks away.

“I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing,” Golovkin added.

Together, Golovkin and Sanchez won 20 fights with the only blemishes being a disputed loss and a draw to Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35).