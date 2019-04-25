RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® Official Weights from Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s (Apr. 25) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® card, showcasing several undefeated prospects, to be streamed live from Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated Irish middleweight prospect Connor “The Kid” Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Derry, Northern Ireland, headlines against Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Orlando (FL), in the eight-round main event.

Coyle vs. Burwell, promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, starts on FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. It will be the fifth show under a new agreement between Coyle’s, RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live-stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

Also fighting on FIGHT PASS in the eight-round co-featured event is undefeated Fort Lauderdale, FL lightweight Antonio “Bang” Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) versus Texas Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (13-2, 7 KOs).

Another undefeated fighter, Houston welterweight Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), meets Jesus Zatuetta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Opening FIGHT PASS is undefeated, world-rated Rosalinda Rodriguez (9-0, 2 KOs), of Miami, against Hungarian bantamweight Martina Morgasz (6-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight.

Fighters on the off-FIGHT Pass card include Las Vegas bantamweight Mikayla “MK Ultra” Nebel (2-6) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (5-3-1, 2 KOs), and in an International match-up, Japanese junior featherweight Katsuma “El Cuete Japonecito” Akitsugi (2-0, 1 KOs) vs. Ricard Lucio Galvan (0-2), of Belgium.

Fighters’ official weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)*

Connor Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs), Derry, Northern Ireland, UK 159.8 lbs.

Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), Orland, FL 160 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*

Antonio Williams (9-0, 4 KOs), Fort Lauderdale, FL 133.6 lbs.

Eduardo Garza (13-2, 7 KOs), Mission, TX 129.6 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (8)*

Jerrico Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX 146.6 lbs.

Jesus Zazuetta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs), Los Mochia, Mexico 145.6 lbs.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (6)*

Rosalinda Rodriguez (9-0, 2 KOs), Miami, FL 117.4 lbs.

Martina Horgasz (5-2, 4 KOs), Budapest, Hungary 117.4 lbs.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (4)

Mikayla Nebel (2-6), Las Vegas, NV 120 lbs.

Shurretta Metcalf (5-3-1, 2 KOs), Dallas, TX 119.6 lbs.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS (4)

Katsuma Akitsugi (2-0, 1 KO), Hollywood, CA by way of Japan 122.8 lbs.

Ricardo Lucio Galvan (0-2), Schazrbeck, Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium 123.2 lbs.

*denotes live-streamed on FIGHT PASS

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Priced at $75.00 (VIP Ringside), $60.00 (floor) and $30.00 (risers), tickets are available to purchase online at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/roy-jones-jr-ufc-fight-pass-brock-v-gutierrez/event/1700566977711A55 or fight night at the box office.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT, first bout at 5:30 p.m. PT.

INFORMATION:

