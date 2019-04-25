TwitterFacebook

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® Official Weights from Las Vegas

25 April 2019
roy jones jr boxing promotions
The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s (Apr. 25) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® card, showcasing several undefeated prospects, to be streamed live from Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated Irish middleweight prospect Connor “The Kid” Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Derry, Northern Ireland, headlines against Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Orlando (FL), in the eight-round main event.
.
Coyle vs. Burwell, promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, starts on FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. It will be the fifth show under a new agreement between Coyle’s, RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live-stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

Also fighting on FIGHT PASS in the eight-round co-featured event is undefeated Fort Lauderdale, FL lightweight Antonio “Bang” Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) versus Texas Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (13-2, 7 KOs).

Another undefeated fighter, Houston welterweight Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), meets Jesus Zatuetta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Opening FIGHT PASS is undefeated, world-rated Rosalinda Rodriguez (9-0, 2 KOs), of Miami, against Hungarian bantamweight Martina Morgasz (6-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight.

Fighters on the off-FIGHT Pass card include Las Vegas bantamweight Mikayla “MK Ultra” Nebel (2-6) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (5-3-1, 2 KOs), and in an International match-up, Japanese junior featherweight Katsuma “El Cuete Japonecito” Akitsugi (2-0, 1 KOs) vs. Ricard Lucio Galvan (0-2), of Belgium.

Fighters’ official weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)*
Connor Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs), Derry, Northern Ireland, UK 159.8 lbs.
Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), Orland, FL 160 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*
Antonio Williams (9-0, 4 KOs), Fort Lauderdale, FL 133.6 lbs.
Eduardo Garza (13-2, 7 KOs), Mission, TX 129.6 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (8)*
Jerrico Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX 146.6 lbs.
Jesus Zazuetta Anaya (6-3-1, 4 KOs), Los Mochia, Mexico 145.6 lbs.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (6)*
Rosalinda Rodriguez (9-0, 2 KOs), Miami, FL 117.4 lbs.
Martina Horgasz (5-2, 4 KOs), Budapest, Hungary 117.4 lbs.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (4)
Mikayla Nebel (2-6), Las Vegas, NV 120 lbs.
Shurretta Metcalf (5-3-1, 2 KOs), Dallas, TX 119.6 lbs.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS (4)
Katsuma Akitsugi (2-0, 1 KO), Hollywood, CA by way of Japan 122.8 lbs.
Ricardo Lucio Galvan (0-2), Schazrbeck, Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium 123.2 lbs.

*denotes live-streamed on FIGHT PASS
All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Priced at $75.00 (VIP Ringside), $60.00 (floor) and $30.00 (risers), tickets are available to purchase online at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/roy-jones-jr-ufc-fight-pass-brock-v-gutierrez/event/1700566977711A55 or fight night at the box office.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT, first bout at 5:30 p.m. PT.

INFORMATION:
Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.ufc.tv/page/fightpass
Twitter: @RoyjonesJRfa, @RoyJonesJrOfficial, @UFCFightPass, @KeithVeltre
Instagram: @RoyJonesJRboxing, @artofmusiclv, @rivalboxinggear, @UFCFightPass, @KeithVeltre
Facebook: /KeithVeltre, /UFCFightPass

