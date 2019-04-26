All you need to know about the Box Fan Expo tournament

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After last year’s huge success, we are excited to announce that the Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019 is back for its second annual amateur tournament show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.The Invitational amateur show will start at 11am during the Boxing Expo, so fans can enjoy these great amateur fights as part of their experience at the event. Once again, this year we are looking forward to having some of the top seeded amateur boxers display their skills as they compete in front of family, friends, and the whole boxing industry, including current and former world champions as well as some of the top boxing stars of today. This year’s Box Fan Expo invitational is sponsored by Mayweather Promotions.

Early bird tickets to the Box Fan Expo are currently $30 for a limited time

BOX FAN EXPO INVITATIONAL 2019

Several highly-ranked and top fighters from the USA Boxing amateur program will receive a special invitation to take part at the Inaugural Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019, to compete and have a chance to FACEOFF against the best in their division. The Invitational will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 4th, Cinco De Mayo Weekend from 10AM TO 5PM.

WHO WILL WATCH?

Thousands of boxing fans that will attend the Expo, as well as many boxing media outlets, family, friends, and more importantly a chance to showcase their skills in front of top boxing stars such as Roy Jones Jr., Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Julio Cesar Chavez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, James Toney, Devin Haney, and Juan Manuel Marquez to name a few.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE AMATEUR FIGHTERS?

Notoriety from top boxing companies present, thousands of boxing fans, media covering the event, as well as some of the top Boxing Celebrities who will be participating at this year’s Expo. The TOP 3 fighters of the Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019 will receive a special acknowledgement and award. In addition, bout winners will take home a special and amazing belt that was created especially this year to honor our young talented amateur fighters.

HELPING A GREAT CAUSE

The North Las Vegas Center Ring Boxing was established by Joe Banales. He strategically opened its doors in the City of North Las Vegas as they saw that there was a great need to help kids get off the streets, provide educational programs, empowering them to feel better about themselves and offer them a safe haven. Center Ring Magazine is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth with a constructive alternative to self-defeating behavior through athletic, academics, and community service programs. Their programs include role model mentors and a “giving inner city kids a fighting chance” philosophy that impacts an average of 400 kids each year. The strength and popularity of their programs provide youth with positive opportunities not otherwise afforded to them.

The North Las Vegas Center Ring is located at: 5710 E. Judson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89156 Tel. 335-0571

About Mayweather Promotions

Appropriately based in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions was established in 2007 by 12-time World Champion and undefeated boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Mayweather Promotions seamlessly promotes all forms of live entertainment. The evolution of Mayweather Promotions was one of inevitability as Floyd Mayweather garnered unprecedented success in the sport. Shortly after its formation in 2007, the organization built a solid foundation by adding elite fighters and trainers to the company’s roster. With a talented stable of fighters, trainers, and staff, Mayweather Promotions has blazed its own trail to unprecedented financial success and has positioned itself as the past, present, and future of sports & entertainment.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience, which allows fans to meet-and-greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, face-off with their favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last four Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Errol Spence Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Pazienza, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry.

Expect more updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo over the next few days. For anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth,

