DiBella Entertainment signs fast-rising super lightweight star

DiBella Entertainment has signed fast-rising super lightweight star Sonny Fredrickson (20-1, 13 KOs), of Toledo, OH, to an exclusive promotional agreement.

The 24-year-old Fredrickson will take his first bow under the DiBella Entertainment banner this Saturday, April 27, against undefeated Kazakh prospect Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) over 10 rounds at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The fight will take place on the undercard of the highly anticipated World Boxing Super Series semi-finals between WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Champion Regis Prograis and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Kiryl Relikh. Fredrickson vs. Eyubov will be broadcast on DAZN (9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT).

“I’m very excited to start working with Sonny Fredrickson; he’s bounced back nicely from his only loss with two tremendous victories,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Fighting Eyubov this Saturday night is another big test, but I signed Sonny because I believe these are the types of fights that he’s ready to compete in and win. Afterward, he will be well-positioned for a run toward his ultimate goal: a world championship.”

Said Fredrickson, “I’m very thankful to DiBella Entertainment for giving me this opportunity. I have trained really hard and I’m ready to put on a great show Saturday night.”

Fredrickson is managed by Mike Leanardi and Rick Torres.

“I am very excited for the opportunity for Sonny. He’s only 24 years old and the best is yet to come in his career,” said Leanardi.

Continued Torres, “I go back a long way with Lou DiBella and the team at DiBella Entertainment. I’m looking forward to working with them and I know they can help get Sonny to the top.”

Most recently, Fredrickson won a 10-round unanimous decision against Manuel Mendez on November 1, 2018, in Washington, D.C., capturing the USBA Super Lightweight Title. His only loss came against Shohjahon Ergashev on January 12, 2018, in a bout telecast on SHOWTIME.

In his last fight, Eyubov fought to an eight-round majority draw against Jose Luis Rodriguez (25-12) on February 15, in Mulvane, KS.

Prior to turning professional in 2014, Fredrickson was a very accomplished amateur, compiling a record of 120-8, with 60 knockouts. Competing in the 2013 National Golden Gloves, Fredrickson finished in the top eight of the world class field of amateur boxers. He was also a two-time Ohio State Junior Olympics Champion and a five-time Toledo Golden Gloves Champion.