Diego Pacheco Returns to Los Angeles Tonight

TONIGHT at The Forum in Inglewood, California, undefeated middleweight, Diego Pacheco will look to make it 3-for-3 when he takes on fellow undefeated Guillermo Maldonado in a four-round bout that will be streamed Live on DAZN beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Pacheco, 2-0 with one knockout will make his home debut as the Los Angeles native has won his first two contests in Mexico.

Pacheco will be taking on his 2nd consecutive undefeated foe as he is coming off a four-round unanimous decision over Felix Aguilar on February 23rd.

Pacheco of Los Angeles was the number-one middleweight in both the United States and Mexico.

Pacheco was a 2017 National Junior Golden Gloves champion, and the 2018 United States Junior Olympic National champion.

Pacheco, 18 years-old made his professional debut on December 22nd with a 1st round stoppage over veteran Luis Gonzalez.

Pacheco was 161.8 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in while Maldonado (1-0) of Seattle, Washington was 159.

Pacheco is managed by Split-T Management and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.