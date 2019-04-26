Joe Joyce targets Anthony Joshua, Tyson fury and Deontay Wilder after signing with Frank Warren

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

HALL OF FAME promoter Frank Warren held a press conference in London today to announce that unbeaten heavyweight and Olympic silver medallist, Joe Joyce has signed with Queensberry Promotions in a co-promotional agreement with Ringstar Sports.

Joyce (8-0, 8 KOs) will make his Queensberry debut as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders’ clash with Shefat Isufi on Saturday May 18 at the Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage FC.

Joyce, 33, is mandatory contender for EBU European title held by Agit Kabayal and the British Boxing Board of Control have mandated a fight against Daniel Dubois for the vacant British championship.

His WBA ranking and their Gold championship belt has also put him in line for a crack at their regular title, currently held by Manuel Charr.

Here are a selection of quotes from today’s press conference.

FRANK WARREN

“I have had discussions Richard Schaefer of Ringstar for a few months and my son George spoke with Sam and Adam.

“Queensberry will be co-promoting Joe’s fights with Richard and the fights will be on BT Sport.

“At the moment, us and BT Sport have the next crop of British heavyweights to come through in Joe, Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman.

“That is a good line-up and I am hoping all these guys are going to end up fighting each other between now and the end of the year.

“I matched George Groves and James DeGale early in their career and both went on to win world titles. It won’t be the end of the world if any of them lose. It’s how you come back from defeat.

“British boxing has the best heavyweights and they are coming along like buses. It is as good as it gets.

“Anthony Joshua’s next fight is in the United States, Tyson Fury’s next two will also be over there so this is a good time for fans to see the next generation of heavyweights.

“Of those three guys, I’m know one and possibly two will become world champions and

“We have built a platform on BT Sport that I think has overtaken the domestic market and we are the leading British promoter in this country. There’s no doubt about it.”

JOE JOYCE

“I’m excited to start with Frank and get some massive fights. I am ready to take on anyone and want to get the ball rolling.

“I think I am ready to take on the top guys now, but a few more fights and I will be up there anyway. I think three more fights and the mega fights will be there.

“I am training with Adam Booth now and improving and picking up new things.

“Of the big name heavyweights I would back myself against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“They can queue up one after the other, if they like.

“Fury is very elusive, has great head movement, his footwork is good and he’s good at getting his shots off at different angles. He can outbox you if you let him get going.

“Wilder has decent boxing ability, comes in quite light so he’s fast and has amazing one punch output where he can knock you spark out.

“Joshua is a bit more balanced. He has a good guard, is robust, has quick hands and is a physical specimen.

“I was in the amateurs to get to the Olympics and win the gold, but I got the silver. Since turning pro the aim has been to be undisputed world champion and number one in the world.

“It will be amazing boxing at Stevenage and getting the party started with Queensberry Promotions.”

SAM JONES (S-JAM Boxing)

“It is massively important for Joe at this stage of his career. He has been floating about on different platforms and been boxing in America, but it is important not to neglect the UK market and with Frank guiding him, the sky is the limit.

“Joe wants big fights and with BT Sport that is what we will get.

“Joe loves BT Sport. We spoke with Frank in Los Angeles, but things slowed down. They picked back up and we got it over the line.”

ADAM MORALLEE (S-JAM Boxing)

“We have to push for massive fights. Joe has been brilliantly promoted by Richard who has got him mandatory for WBA, EBU and British titles.

“Now we’re also teaming up with Frank who promotes Tyson Fury so there is a route to the world title.

“There is a real chance that with Anthony and Tyson fighting in the US, there is an opportunity for Joe to become the leading heavyweight that regularly boxes in the UK and that is timing which has fallen nicely.”

