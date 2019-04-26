Kyle Williams suffers first professional defeat

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Despite a valiant effort Kyle Williams suffered a first professional defeat as his British Title Challenge was derailed by worthy Champion, Kash Farooq, in Glasgow this evening.

Williams – Midlands and English Champion – travelled to the Bantamweight’s backyard in an intriguing Lord Lonsdale clash that was broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Williams started well and, visibly the bigger man, kept Farooq on the back foot. Farooq pushed forward in the second and, efficiently and economically, pushed Williams back before catching him with a short shot causing a flash knockdown right at the end of the second.

Williams recovered quickly but it was Farooq who had the better of the third.

Williams has his best round in the fourth but disaster struck in the fifth as Farooq, with his low centre of gravity, caught Williams with a body shot before another right hook sent him to the canvass for a second time leading to the contest being waved off.

It was a brave effort from the Wolverhampton fighter who will come again.