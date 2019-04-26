Mikey Garcia vacates his WBC lightweight title to pursue fights at 140 and 147-pounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mikey Garcia has vacated his WBC lightweight title to focus on fights in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions.

The 30-year-old Californian, who is coming off a 12-round shutout loss to IBF welterweight boss Errol Spence Jr last month, made the revelation during an appearance on ‘Inside PBC Boxing’ on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been speaking with (WBC president) Mauricio Sulaiman, and I know the organization requires the champion to defend their title, and I haven’t had the opportunity to do that. Not that I wouldn’t want to. I would love to be able to defend my title, but there are also other options that I am exploring,” said Garcia, 39-1 (30).

Later in the interview, Garcia added: “I’m going to vacate the title. I don’t plan on fighting right now, my next fight, at 135.”

On Thursday Garcia relinquished his lightweight crown, stating he wants to “look at options at 147 (pounds).”

Garcia’s decision to campaign at the higher weight will disappoint many fight fans who were still holding out hope for a three-belt unification fight with Vasyl Lomachenko.

Although a return to lightweight now appears unlikely, Garcia left the door ajar.

“It’s hard to say definite. For the moment we are (done at lightweight). For the moment,” he said. “My next fight’s not going to be at lightweight and that’s the reason why I will vacate the title. My next fight will not be at lightweight therefore the title will be vacant.

“I want to see what options are available at 140 or 147 for my return fight. But I do want to pursue another title shot at 147. I really do. So at that time we’ll see who is available, which champion is available and willing to give me a shot.

“My next fight might be at 140. It might be at 147. I’m not sure yet. I got to explore those options.

“I want big fights. If I can get another title shot next I would do it. Probably not going to happen but I would definitely jump on a title opportunity. I do want a fifth world title in a fifth division.”