WBO – Independent judges results revealed; Jaime Munguia vs Dennis Hogan

WHEREAS, the purpose of the Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan review was to ascertain the winner of the bout even though the WBO does not have the power to reverse the Judges’ decision based on discretion, as the decision can only be revoked when fraud or a violation of the Law occurs.; and,

WHEREAS, the day of the bout the Judges’ scorecards were 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114; and,

WHEREAS, these three judges’ scores were tabulated to ascertain the rounds each fighter won in the three scorecards (100 per cent) or in two of the three (66 per cent), with Munguia winning rounds 3, 5, 6 and 12 In all scorecards (100 per cent), and rounds 1, 7 and 9 in two of the three scorecards (66 per cent), and with Hogan winning rounds 8 and 10 in all scorecards (100 per cent) and rounds 2, 4 and 11 in two of the three scorecards (66 per cent); and,

WHEREAS, the WBO appointed five (5) anonymous, competent Judges from different countries (excluding Mexico and Australia), to watch the bout without audible distractions; and,

WHEREAS, the results of these five (5) independent Judges’ scores were tabulated to clearly ascertain the rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 60, 80 and 100 per cent; and,

WHEREAS, this means that 3 of the 5 officials have to agree to determine which fighter won the round; and,

WHEREAS, the findings of the (5) stated that Munguia won the 3rd, the 5th and 6th by 100%; the 12th round by 80%; the 2nd, 7th and 9th rounds by 60%; and,

WHEREAS, on the other hand, Hogan won the 1st, 8th,10th and 11th by 100%; none in the 80%; the 4th round by 60; and,

WHEREAS, it can be established from the Judges’ scorecards that on the date of the bout Munguia won 7 rounds while Hogan won 5 rounds; and,

WHEREAS, on the (5) independent Judges’ panel, Munguia also won 7 to 5; and,

WHEREAS, the next step of the analysis was to combine the scores of the Independent Judges with the bout Judges to find the percentage agreement by round; and,

WHEREAS, upon doing this analysis, the combined scores of the Judges stated that Munguia won the 3rd, 5th and 6th by 100%; the 12th round by 87.5%; no rounds by 75%; the 7th and the 9th rounds by 62.5%, while the 2ndround was even; and,

WHEREAS, on the other hand, the Judges combined scores stated that Hogan won the 8th and 10th by 100%; the 11th round by 87.5%; the 1st round by 75%, the 4th by 62.5% while the 2nd round was even; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the WBO World Championship Committee that given all of the above, it can be established that the results favor Jaime Munguia. Taking these findings into consideration, the complaint presented by Team Hogan on April 16, 2019 is hereby DENIED.

This is a final decision of the WBO World Championship Committee. The decision may be appealed to the Complaint and Grievance Committee, pursuant to WBO World Championship Section 34, which as per Rule 3(e) of the WBO Appeals Regulation, must be submitted in writing to the WBO President within fourteen (14) days of the date of this decision as its sole and exclusive remedy.

Dated in San Juan, Puerto Rico on this 26th of April 2019.

By: Luis Batista-Salas, Esq. – Chairman

WBO CHAMPIONSHIP COMMITTEE