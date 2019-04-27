Alrie Meleisea returns after 19 month hiatus

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It has been confirmed that the undefeated former New Zealand champion Alrie Meleisea will be making her return to the ring after a 19 months hiatus.

Former UBF Asia Pacific & NZPBA Heavyweight champion Alrie Meleisea (4 – 0 – 0) will be returning to the boxing ring on June 15th at ABA Stadium in Auckland New Zealand. She will be going up against former New Zealand title challenger Ashley Campbell. This will be her first fight since her last New Zealand title defence in November 2017.

Alrie Meleisea started her pro boxing career in October 2016, where she defeated 8th in the world at the time Nailini Helu in pro debut. A couple of weeks later she went on to defeat 10th in the world at the time Kirsty Lupeamanu. A few months later she had a rematch with Nailini Helu but this time for the NZPBA New Zealand National and UBF Asia Pacific Heavyweight titles. After winning the rematch and gaining the two titles, she went up in the rankings, peaking 3rd on Boxrec and 6th in the WBA. She successfully defended her New Zealand title at the end of 2017 against a tough Sarah Long.

See Also

In June 2018, Meleisea was originally booked in to defend her title again in a rematch against Sarah Long. However due to the passing away of a family member, she was unable to compete, and we haven’t seen Alrie in the ring since. Due to the inactivity from the ring, she was stripped of her titles, which were won by Sarah Long in October 2018 and Alrie went down the rankings to 10th in the WBA.

In early 2019, it was announced that Alrie Meleisea was training again and was looking to make a return in the mid-year. After a long journey, Alrie will be back in the ring on June 15th at ABA Stadium, taking on Ashely Campbell. More announcements, ticket sales and details will be released in May.