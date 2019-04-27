It’s on! Prograis: “I’mma knock his ass the f*ck out!”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Regis Prograis & Kiryl Relikh and Nonito Donaire & Stephon Young all make weight ahead of their hotly anticipated WBSS semi-finals at the Cajundome Saturday in Lafayette, LA, USA.

Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals are available from TicketMaster here.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

See Also

WBSS Super-Lightweight Semi-Final & WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship

WBC Diamond Champion, Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs): 138.9 lb/63kg

“It’s a big fight,” said Prograis. “I am a native of Louisiana and I am very happy to be able to fight here. There is nothing stopping me from getting that belt. It’s on! I’mma knock his ass the f*ck out!”

WBA World Champion, Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs): 139.9 lb/63.45 kg

“I have always traveled abroad, being the visiting boxer. So, I have no problems fighting Regis here,” said Relikh.

WBSS Bantamweight Semi-Final & WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship

WBC Diamond Champion & WBA Super World Champion, Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs): 117.6 lb/53.34 kg

Stephon Young of Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, the WBA No. 5 contender and official WBSS super-lightweight reserve replaced Zolani Tete due to an injury in the right shoulder of the South African WBO Champion.

“I am ready for anything, that is the mentality that I have,” said Donaire. “We work on the adaptation to be able to adapt to the situation. So here I am, ready to go. I am grateful for Stephon coming in and making this fight happen.”

Stephon Young (18-1-3, 7 KOs): 117.3 lb/53.20 kg

“It was a dream coming true,” said Young. “When I heard I was fighting for the world title I was like: ‘yeah it’s my time’. And I believe I am going to win.”

Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA are available from TicketMaster here.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti