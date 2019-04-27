TwitterFacebook

Rances Barthelemy vs Robert Easter Jr fight tonight for the WBA lightweight title

27 April 2019
Rances Barthelemy
Write For Us
Bobby Mac

KO Boxing Forum

A former two division champ, Rances Barthelemy, 27-1, 14 KO, and former lightweight champ,Robert Easter Jr, 21-1, 14 KO, duke it out for the vacant WBA lightweight title on Saturday, April 27 @The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Of all the Cuban defectors turning to professional boxing, in spite of their accomplished amateur credentials, they have uniformly been unable to catch on with the American public as pro boxers. I saw the Kid Blast Rances as not only gifted in natural attributes, but possessing a pleasing, flashy American style, but for whatever the reasons, he like most Cubanos simply never fought enough fights, and now he’s 32 years of age, so it’s come time to step on the accelerator before his time is done.

As to the 28 year old Easter, he looked great against the usual suspects coming up, but against better competition he was somewhat exposed as lacking higher boxing skills or natural attributes. He’s still young enough to turn things around and now is supposed to start using his Dad as his trainer, but can he do it? I’d say Rances can do everything better than Easter, but will he?

See Also

Such is boxing in a nutshell, and it’s a good scrap, so enjoy!

Bobby Mac also writes for Bobby Mac’s Straight Shooter.

Read more articles about: ,

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US