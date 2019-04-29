Bilal Akkawy set to face John Ryder for interim WBA super middleweight title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA number four ranked super middleweight Bilal Akkawy 21-0-1 (16) will get the opportunity of a lifetime when he takes on WBA number one contender John Ryder 27-4 (15) for the vacant WBA interim 168-pound title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night on the undercard of the world middleweight unification bout between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

The 25-year-old Australian, who is one of Alvarez’s chief sparring partners, was drafted in to replace WBA number five David Lemieux who sustained an injury during training.

“It was a call up at short notice for Bilal to fight John Ryder for the WBA super middleweight title but fortunately he was in training with Canelo Alvarez in Mexico under trainer Eddie Reynoso,” said Allan Akkawy, uncle and manager of Bilal Akkawy, in an interview with Paul Nasari on the radio station 2BACR.

“Ryder is a southpaw and Bilal is now sparring southpaws and he is in high spirits and really looking forward to this fight. Ryder is coming off some good wins since he lost to Rocky Fielding back in April 2017, when he lost a split decision in a close fight where there was a lot of holding. Fielding is awkward and tall and Ryder tried to stay in close but against Bilal, I don’t think he will stay that close.

“Ryder looks a very fit boy and he is not scared to exchange. He had a good win over Patrick Nielsen who was 29-1 and stopped him in the fifth round. He stopped Jamie Cox who was 25-1 in the second round. In his last fight he beat Andrey Sirotkin who was 15-0 and gave him his first loss stopping him in seven rounds.”

Akkawy insisted his nephew isn’t overlooking his opponent but said he expects the Sydney puncher’s power to turn the course of the fight much like it did against southpaw Kerry Hope, who suffered a broken jaw and several dislodged teeth in their 2016 clash.

“We are not underestimating this bloke. In saying that – it is a world title shot and we are taking it at short notice and god-willing Bilal will come away with a knockout win,” Akkawy said. “Ryder is similar to former world-rated Kerry Hope, who Bilal stopped. He is about the same height and Hope was also a southpaw.

“Ryder has less head movement and when he feels Bilal’s power it should change the direction of the fight. Bilal’s final sparring session was on Saturday now this week we will get his weight right. There will be a solid Aussie contingent in Las Vegas to support Bilal, including his Australian promoter Paul Nasari.”