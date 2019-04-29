Boy Jones Jr is no more; rebrands himself after talks with trainer and manager

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BOY JONES JR is no more and being reborn as Ben Jones.

The Essex lightweight aims to unveil his new fighting style and the name change when he returns to action at Stevenage FC’s Lamex Stadium on Saturday May 18, live on BT Sport.

Baby-Faced Ben is known as a laugh a minute character who loves playing the fool, but that is consigned to the scrap heap after teaming up with new trainer, Micky Burke.

Jones (18-2-1) returns to action on the Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi bill in his first contest since his losing on points against Craig Evans in a WBO European lightweight title challenge last November.

“My trainer Mick and manager Andy Ayling sat down with me and said, ‘this ‘Boy’ look has got so stop,” he explained.

“Boxing isn’t a game you can play and you can’t be stupid in the sport. I have got to start using my brain.

“I’m a smart kid believe it or not and pretending to be dumb is like a, ‘Get out of jail free card’. People don’t really talk to you and I could get away with being stupid.

“I’m not stupid and I have learnt a lot these past few months. I am growing up and want to buy a house for my son.

“I am rebranding myself. I’m not Boy Jones Jr, I’m Ben Jones. I’m not playing the Boy card anymore.

“On social media I am known as ‘Boy,’ but I might put myself as Ben Jones (Boy).”

Jones, 22, split with trainer Dominic Negus earlier this year and is now under Burke at the Ibox gym in Bromley meaning a 70 mile round trip every day from his Essex home.

He explained: “It is never not awkward because I was with Dom for a few years, but sometimes you need a change.

“Sometimes the change is bad and sometimes it can be good. To be honest people are saying it has brought the best out of me.

“I am starting to box a bit more, using my feet and looking different in sparring. Micky has changed my style massively and I am more of a boxer.

“One reason I came to this gym is because I like the styles of boxers like Bradley Skeete and Lerrone Richards.

“This is the right move for me because of how they box – be flash and slick. I love that slick style.

“They have changed my style, but I am enjoying it.

“I have got the love back. I went through a stage of not enjoying the sport and didn’t want to do it.

“My mum and missus were telling me, ‘Come on, you can get back into it’. Mick has done really well getting me back into boxing.”

Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi headlines the bill at The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage FC with unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce in the chief supporting contest.

Tickets can be purchased via borotickets.co.uk and are priced as below:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Pitch

£100 – Pitch

£75 – Pitch

£50 – Stand

£40 – Stand