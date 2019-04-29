Diane Beazley Returns for Pro Debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The retired amateur boxer Diane Beazley will be maker her return to the ring on May 4th at Lake Karapiro New Zealand, but this time as a professional boxer.

New Zealand Maori amateur female boxer Diane Beazley has been away from the ring for eight years. In her time she had won the New Zealand national amateur championship and the North Island Golden Gloves Championship. She was last seen in the ring back at 2011 at Golden Gloves, however, after a major injury to her right hand, she thought she could never box again. She broke all her metacarpal bones in the hand and tore the cartilage in the right shoulder.

Beazley actually found her love of boxing through her father, as he was a boxer himself. Eddie Beazley had a couple of pro fights but after meeting Diane mother, he decided to retire boxing. But he helped her find that passion for boxing, taking her to training when she was a kid.

See Also

While she was away from competing, she trained boxers and inspired women to become athletes. In 2016, Beazley was chosen to go to China to be an assistant coach for the New Zealand Women boxing developmental team. She describes being a coach for New Zealand female boxers as the biggest achievement of her boxing career.

Diane Beazley will be breaking boundaries when she takes her first step as a professional boxer as she becomes the first New Zealand Born boxer from the LGBT Community. When asked how did she feel about being the first in New Zealand she replied “Just feels normal. I don’t see it as a big deal but it will open doors for other gay women in the sport. So yip positive things”. With the likes of Brazilian Born New Zealand Citizen Geovana Peres, who is a well known Lesbian boxer winning the WBO World Light Heavyweight title and Diane Beazley former New Zealand Amateur Champion and first Kiwi-born Lesbian boxer, these women will open doors, break boundaries and inspire a community.

Beazley will be making her professional debut against former New Zealand title challenger Ashley Campbell. Ashley is a tough boxer that doesn’t even know the word quit. She has never been stopped let alone knocked down. This will be her third professional bout, first two being against Caroline Daniels and Sarah Long. She is a tough opponent for Dianne, especially on her debut.

Diane Beazley vs Ashley Campbell will take place on the Cario George vs James Torres undercard on international Star Wars Day, May the 4th at Lake Karapiro.