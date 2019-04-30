Nonito Donaire discusses progressing to World Boxing Super Series final and looks back at first world title victory in the United States

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Former IBO World Flyweight Champion and boxing legend Nonito Donaire rolled back the years on Saturday evening, demolishing game challenger Stephon Young with a knockout of the year candidate in round 6 of their world title contest in the coveted World Boxing Super Series tournament last Saturday evening,

In what was a great contest to watch for those in attendance and tuning in on DAZN and Sky Sports in the U.K, Donaire pressed the action, taking a shot to land a shot and really forced the fight before closing the show in the most scintillating style possible.

The Filipino Flash now inserts himself into the finals of the World Boxing Super Series which intends on defining the lineal Bantamweight Champion of the world. The 5 weight title holder opened up about his victory last Saturday evening.

He said, “Firstly thank you to the World Boxing Super Series for giving me this opportunity to progress to the finals.

“Stephan was a really slick fighter, so it was very hard to come up with a game plan for him. He kept throwing the straight left hand but I was able to figure out the timing and the distance to land a big shot. I take the damage to earn the victory!

“I saw from the opening round that when I was pressuring him he was getting winded so I continued to keep pushing and pushing and I managed to work out the timing to land a counter left hook.”

Donaire now moves on to face the winner of Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez in the final and discussed who he wanted to face in the final.

The Filipino legend said, “Inoue has always supported me in this tournament and we have an unspoken thing that we wanted to face each other in the finals. He is an amazing fighter and I would love to face Inoue in the final and the best fighting the best. That’s what being a world champion is all about.”

Donaire really landed as a fighter on U.S. soil back in 2007 when he destroyed then established World Champion Vic Darchinyan in 5 rounds, winning the IBO World Flyweight title and really propelled him to superstardom in a fight that he was merely looked upon as an opponent. Donaire opened up about his first world title victory on U.S. soil.

Donaire said, “When I first become World Champion it was one of the greatest days in my life. I have to thank everybody who helped make that happen because it changed my life and led me down a path to have a wonderful life in boxing and in general. Everything came from getting an opportunity at the IBO World title against Darchinyan and that was the start of the path to becoming a 5 weight world champion.”