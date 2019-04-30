Victor Pasillas Remains Undefeated with TKO Victory in Mexico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday at Cheer’s Bar and Grill in Tijuana, Mexico, rising super-bantamweight prospect, “Vicious” Victor Pasillas (14-0, 6 KOs), who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, remained undefeated with a 3rd round TKO against Saul Banos (14-15-2, 7 KOs). The scheduled 8-round bout was promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

Pasillas, who fights out of the southpaw stance, dictated the action from the opening bell, using lateral movement to land his punches. After dominating the first two rounds, Pasillas dropped Banos in round three with a right hook to the body, followed by a right hook to the head. The powerful combination spelled the end of Banos as he tried to continue but was unable to last much longer as the referee was forced to stop the bout after Pasillas was landing a barrage of punches. The bout ended in round three by TKO.

“It felt good to get back in the ring and get the stoppage,” said Pasillas. “I’m hoping to get back in the ring by the beginning of summer with the hopes of landing a big fight by the end of the year.”

See Also

“Victor can compete with anyone in the super bantamweight division,” said Greg Hannley. “With a couple of more fights, he’ll be ready to fight anyone. He just needs to shake off the rust and that’s what he’s are doing right now. I’m happy with his performance and he’ll be back in the ring soon.”