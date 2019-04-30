Video: Epic Promo – Josh Warrington vs Kid Galahad

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOSH WARRINGTON will make the second defence of his IBF world featherweight title against mandatory challenger Kid Galahad at the Leeds Arena on June 15th.

It will be a hometown return for Warrington (28-0) in the all Yorkshire grudge match against his old amateur rival.

Warrington, 28, caused a big upset when he outpointed defending champion Lee Selby in front of 25,000 fans at Elland Road, home of his beloved Leeds United last May.

In December, he cemented his status as one of the boxing stars of 2018 with a thrilling points win against two weight world champion, Carl Frampton at Manchester Arena in his maiden defence.

Now he must face his mandatory challenger and fellow undefeated Yorkshire featherweight Kid Galahad (26-0) next.

The build up has been feisty so far!

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are available via Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£450 – Hospitality

£300 – Floor

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor/Tier

£75 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier