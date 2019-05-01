Broadway Boxing returns to Foxwoods

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DiBella Entertainment returns to the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino with another evening of their acclaimed Broadway Boxing series on Friday, May 17, 2019 headlined by East Hartford, Connecticut’s “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams. The event will be streamed live exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.

Tickets for the event, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $150, $85 and $55, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 7:00 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing back to our home away from home at Foxwoods Resort Casino,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Headlining the card on May 17 will be the explosive ‘Marvelous’ Mykquan Williams, from East Hartford, CT, in his toughest test against Rickey Edwards and in his first 10-rounder. The event will also feature two prominent fighters on the comeback trail, with former cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck, now a heavyweight, and featherweight contender Toka Kahn Clary. Dynamic heavyweight prospect George Arias will continue his rise up the professional ladder. The stacked undercard will also include New England fan favorites Irvin Gonzalez Jr., Adrian Sosa, Anthony Marsella Jr. and Jacob Marrero.

“This is our second event streamed exclusively through UFC FIGHT PASS® and we’re thrilled that boxing fans worldwide can enjoy this exciting night of fights.”

In the main event, popular and undefeated junior welterweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (14-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, will fight in his first scheduled 10-rounder against Rickey Edwards (12-2, 3 KOs), of Paterson, NJ, competing for the vacant WBC USNBC 140lb. title. In his last bout, on February 28, 2019, the 21-year-old Williams ventured outside of New England for the first time as a pro, outpointing Andre Byrd over eight rounds in Dallas, TX. Managed by Jackie Kallen, Williams is trained out of Manchester Ring of Champions Society boxing gym by local legend and community leader Paul Cichon. This will be the 11th fight for Williams at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Edwards returns to action following a shutout decision victory over William Gonzalez on December 14, 2018 in Houston, TX. The 28-year-old started off his professional career with 11 straight victories.

Featherweight Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (12-0, 9 KOs), of Worcester, MA, will take on Oklahoma City, OK southpaw Elijah Pierce (8-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round contest. Gonzalez ended 2018 defeating 9-0 prospect Carlos Ramos via unanimous decision in a bout televised on SHOWTIME’s “ShoBox” series. In his last bout on January 25, 2019 Gonzalez unanimously outpointed experienced veteran German Merez over eight rounds. Trained by his father Irvin Sr., Gonzalez was an accomplished amateur, winning the New England Golden Gloves in 2015 and participating in the 2016 Olympic Trials, while compiling a 90-15 record.

Victorious in the first nine bouts as a professional, the 22-year-old Pierce heads back into battle following a hard-fought 10-round decision loss to hometown favorite Giovanni Mioletti on June 9, 2018, in Tacoma, WA.

Former long-reigning cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck (41-5-1, 28 KOs), of Berlin, Germany, will continue his comeback as a heavyweight, vying in an eight-round bout. Huck held the WBO World Cruiserweight Title from 2009-2015, making 13 defenses. He lost the title, in a “Fight of the Year” contest to Krzysztof Glowacki, in August 2015 in Newark, New Jersey.

In June 2018, Huck officially moved up to the heavyweight division, stopping Yakup Saglam inside four rounds in Munich, Germany. Huck’s Broadway Boxing debut on May 17 will be just his second bout in the United States.

Toka Kahn Clary (25-2, 17 KOs) makes his highly anticipated return to action, following a 12-round decision loss to Kid Galahad in an IBF featherweight eliminator last October. He will compete in a junior lightweight bout scheduled for eight rounds. Prior to the Galahad bout, Kahn Clary was riding a six-bout winning streak, with four by knockout, while capturing the NABA 126lb. title. Born in Monrovia, Liberia, Kahn Clary immigrated to the United States as a child, initially living in Philadelphia, PA, before settling in Providence, RI. Trained by Peter Manfredo Sr. since his amateur days, Kahn Clary entered the paid ranks in 2012. A highly accomplished amateur with a 119-11 record, Kahn Clary began boxing at age 14 and was a National Golden Gloves champion and a five-time New England Golden Gloves champion.

Fast-rising prospect, junior welterweight Adrian Sosa (10-0, 8 KOs), of Lawrence, MA, will fight in a scheduled six-rounder. The 23-year-old Sosa is coming off three straight knockout victories following his career best win, a six-round decision against previously undefeated prospect Khiry Todd on May 5, 2018. The 23-year-old Sosa was a 2014 New England Golden Gloves champion and turned professional in July 2016 following an 18-2 amateur record.

Heavyweight George Arias (13-0, 7 KOs) will battle southpaw Keith Barr (19-11-1, 8 KOs), of Glenville, WV, in an eight-round bout. Born in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Arias moved to New York City in 1996, at the age of four. After graduating from high school, he learned to box at Morris Park Boxing Gym near his home. Arias won the New York Golden Gloves tournament in 2014 then turned professional that October. Now trained and managed by Leon Washington Jr. and advised by Andre Rozier, he last fought on March 2, outpointing Robert Simms over eight rounds.

The upset-minded Barr looks to stay in the win column following a third-round knockout victory against Aaron Chavers on March 30, in Salem, West Virginia.

Junior welterweight prospect Anthony Marsella Jr. (12-0, 6 KOs), trained by Victor Fagnant out of Providence, RI, will return to Foxwoods Resort Casino for the first time since his April 2016 pro debut, in a scheduled six-rounder. As an amateur, Marsella was a four-time Southern New England Golden Gloves Champion, a 2014 New England Golden Gloves Champion, a two-time New England Junior Olympics Champion and a two-time New England Silver Gloves Champion. The 24-year-old Marsella is a cousin of former world champion and New England boxing legend Vinny Paz.

Jacob Marrero (2-0, 2 KOs), a popular 19-year-old junior lightweight southpaw from Bridgeport, CT, turned pro last October and has scored two wins by knockout thus far. Trained by Carlos Nieves out of Bridgeport’s Ortiz Boxing Gym, he will compete in a four-round junior lightweight contest. Compiling an amateur record of 58-9, Marrero was a 2016 New England Golden Gloves Champion, a five-time Connecticut Silver Gloves Champion and a five-time Connecticut Junior Olympics Champion.

Junior welterweight Daiyaan Butt (3-0, 1 KO), born in Los Angeles, CA, and now based out of Philadelphia, PA, will see action in a four-rounder. Butt, who turned pro in June 2018, had amateur victories against Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

Puerto Rican heavyweight power-puncher Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs), a member of the Puerto Rican National Amateur Boxing Team, will compete in a four-round contest. Ending a near-three-year layoff, Delgado won all seven of his fights by knockout since turning pro in November 2014.