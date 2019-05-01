Canelo Alvarez ready to continue writing history, Daniel Jacobs confident of upset

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) insists the size and strength of his opponent Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 35-2 (29) won’t come into play when the pair meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

“Look, we’re just ready for Saturday. I’ll repeat to you – I’m ready, I’m ready to continue writing history like I always have,” said Alvarez, 28, who will be defending his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine middleweight championships.

“I’m a fighter that’s fought all the styles. What he brings on Saturday night is going to bring the reaction out of me to counter whatever he brings.”

“In boxing, anything can happen. That’s including the knockout. If it’s there, trust me, I’m going to go for the knockout. I don’t care if he’s bigger, stronger, it’s never bothered me. I have the capability. I have the experience to overcome that and more.”

The 32-year-old Jacobs believes he can spring the upset and prove his name belongs amongst the best 160-pound boxers of his generation.

“I just feel as if the thirst for this fight is at an all-time high. We are only three days away from a mega fight and it’s such a privilege to be here right before this mega showdown,” said Jacobs.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I’m mostly excited to get in there to show the world that I am the best middleweight of my generation. I finally have an opportunity to prove it, to go against Canelo Alvarez. You guys are going to see fireworks, masterful boxing, skills, dedication, persistence, and grit, most importantly.”

“I’m gonna talk inside the ring and let my fighting speak for itself. To Canelo – let’s put on a good show my brother.”

Jacobs lost a disputed points decision to a rampaging Gennady Golovkin two years ago – a fight he still believes he won – but said that the physical preparation for this fight was much tougher than for ‘Triple G’.

“I think mentally, Golovkin started out as the most devastating power puncher and boogeyman of the division. So mentally, he was tougher,” Jacobs said. “Physically, this is much harder preparation because Canelo is very agile, he’s very fast, his offensive onslaught is at an all-time high. It’s a drastic difference. I thought I won the GGG fight and I assure you I will win this fight without controversy.”

The Brooklyn banger insist he will be the first fighter in his prime that Alvarez has faced since going down on points to Floyd Mayweather more than five years ago.

“What will take the win will simply be me being the best version of myself,” Jacobs said. “My physical advantages in itself can win me the fight, but I also have the mental capacity. I’m in my prime. I’m the only fighter Canelo has faced since Floyd Mayweather to be in his prime. I’m super confident and I’m going in there with the ability as well.”