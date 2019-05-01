Canelo Alvarez shares what’s important to him going into the Daniel Jacobs fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF Middleweight World Champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their 12-round unification fight. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

They were joined by rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), and Jonathan Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs) ahead of their respective battles.

Below is what Canelo Alvarez had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

“To me, wherever I go, the people receive me with all this love and support. That is beautiful. I can’t say enough. It’s just another great experience for me.”

“Every single one of my fights is important. Every single fight marks history for me. It’s another check. [Jacobs] is the second best middleweight in the world, so it’s another step in that direction, to keep writing my history.”

“Yes, I have fought a lot of different styles including future HOF’ers, but Jacobs is a little different. He brings a lot of abilities and talent. It’s much more difficult. But that’s what we prepared and trained for, to come out with our hands raised Saturday night.”

On Jacobs’ reach: “I have the experience. I’ve fought taller fighters, longer, bigger. That’s what we prepared for. We had the right sparring partners, with similar styles. I have the ability to adapt to any fighter, and that’s what I’m prepared to do.”

“Look, nothing’s impossible in life and much less in boxing. I’m prepared. If the KO is there, believe me, I’m going to get it. And if not, I’m prepared for whatever, including going 12 rounds.”

On unifying the division: “For me, it’s the most important. Nobody in Mexico has ever done that, won all four belts in one division, so that’s my motivation. To keep writing history.”