Dillian Whyte claims “legal cheating” is rife in the heavyweight division

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has hit out at boxing’s lax drugs policy after claiming that many athletes are “legally cheating”.

His comments come in the wake of Jarrell Miller’s three failed drugs tests that forced the cancellation of his world title shot against Anthony Joshua at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Miller is just the latest in a long line of boxers in the sport’s flagship division to test positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Whyte believes that many fighters are gaming the systems by applying for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) that allow them to take otherwise banned substances under the guise of a legitimate medical condition.

“Look at it like this – there’s loads of fighters who are legally cheating,” Whyte said to the Mirror.

“There are many fighters on TUEs – Therapeutic Use Exemptions – who are legally juicing, the doctors just give it to them saying they’ve got asthma, they’ve got ADHD or whatever, and they’re legally juicing.

“That’s the bigger question in sport that needs looking into and needs shining a lot on, it’s TUEs, because you’d be shocked to see how many fighters are on stuff.”

Whyte went on to say that he believes Miller broke the rules because he believed Joshua was juicing.

“I think he’s thinking ‘I’m fighting a juice man so I’m getting on the juice too’,” Whyte continued. “He kept on going on about Joshua’s therapeutic use exemptions so he knows Joshua’s on the TUEs.

“He’s thinking ‘boy, I’m gonna make my own TUEs up!’ He knows Joshua’s on TUEs so he probably just got scared.

“It’s a big fight and he doesn’t want to get hurt, he probably just got scared and thought, ‘shit I’m going to get killed, I’d better do something drastic!’.”