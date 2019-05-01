Filipino contender Romero Duno will battle Juan Antonio Rodriguez for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Filipino contender “Ruthless” Romero Duno (19-1, 15 KOs) will battle Juan Antonio “Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 26 KOs) for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title in the 10-round main event of the May 16 edition of the Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

With most of his fights ending in a knockout victory, Duno is considered as one of the top contenders from the Philippines. Duno exploded onto the Southern Calif. fight scene when he pulled the upset that turned heads – a knockout victory of local hometown hero Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez. Since then, the 23-year-old has defeated noteworthy ring veterans including Juan Pablo “Lagarto” Sanchez, Yardley Armenta Cruz and Gilberto “El Falco Gonzalez. Duno will look to avenge the loss his compatriot Mercito “No Mercy”Gesta suffered against Rodríguez.

“I feel good, and I’m happy to be returning to the ring,” said Romero Duno. “Mercito Gestais my friend. This victory will be for all of his fans and for the Filipino fans. I will make sure to train very hard to give a great fight on May 16.”

Rodriguez is a 31-year-old southpaw who has fought against former world champions Billy “The Kid” Dib and Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna. The native of Puebla, Mexico has also challenged Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales for theWBA Interim Super Featherweight World Title. Rodriguez is coming off an upset victory against the aforementioned Gesta, and he’ll be very close to a world title if he can defeat Gesta’s compatriot in Duno.

“I’m very excited about my next fight on May 16 against a very tough opponent in Romero Duno,” said Juan Antonio Rodriguez. “I want to make it clear that it my victory against Mercito Gesta was no fluke. And let’s not forget that he was ranked No. 2 in the world in his time. I always conscientiously and never take any fight lightly. I try to give everything in the gym, and I’ll come in great shape to give a great fight. I know that Duno is a great fighter. He is very strong and can hit very hard, so I invite everyone to be there and to not blink bevause this fight can end in any round. Someone is going to get knocked out!”

In the co-main event, Manny “Chato” Robles III (17-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will defend his NABF Featherweight Title against Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round fight between two undefeated fighters.

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will fight in an eight-round super welterweight battle.

Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-4-3, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. return in an eight-round lightweight fight.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. will battle Daniel Evangelista (20-9-2 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Tenochititlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-1, 1 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight.

Rommel Caballero (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. will return in a six-round super featherweight battle.

Kevin Anton of Palmdale, Calif. will make his professional debut in a four-round welterweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Duno vs Rodriguez is a 10-round lightweight fight for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Sanman Boxing and Paco Presents. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

Tickets for the event are on sale nowand start at $25. Tickets will be available at the FantasySprings Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing onlineat www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

