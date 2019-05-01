How much of a threat is Andy Ruiz Jr to Anthony Joshua? Things to know about the Mexican heavyweight

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

It’s finally official. An announcement went out early on Wednesday confirming that Anthony Joshua’s next opponent for his June 1st fight in Madison Square Garden in New York is set. That man will be Andy Ruiz Jr., a hard-punching, skilful boxer who is far from a pushover.

The heavyweight showdown will air on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, with Joshua’s IBF, WBA, and WBO titles up for grabs. Just weeks ago we were all looking forward to Joshua facing off with unbeaten Jarrell Miller, but the Brooklyn fighter failed three PED tests, thus removing him from being an option.

What does Ruiz (32-1, 21 KO’s) bring to the table? He is a young fighter who is active, and with power and talent. He is also more than ready to cash in on this opportunity.

“The chills, I’m really excited for this fight,” said Ruiz. “There’s nervousness in me, but they’re happy nerves. This is my chance to make history, I want to be one of those greats like Chavez, Tyson, Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. I want to be in that category. Thanks to God for everything that he put in me, I just can’t wait.”

While Joshua is significantly the larger fighter in the ring, with advantages in height and reach, that doesn’t stop Ruiz from hinting at his game plan.

“I think the fight is going toe-to-toe, two guys smashing each other’s faces,” said Ruiz. “I’m going in there to throw combinations like I’ve never done before, to improve my speed. A lot of people underestimated me, and I’m used to that. My whole life people underrated me so I’m just going in there to take all. I’m not going in there scared and I’m not going in there nervous, I’m going to go in there mad and to take what’s mine.”

Joshua is one of the most-discussed stars in the sport, a fighter who draws headlines and sells out arenas. Fans have been hoping to see him face either WBC champion Deontay Wilder or former champion Tyson Fury sometime soon, yet he is focusing solely on Ruiz at the moment.

“Ruiz is a different kind of challenge but one I embrace,” said Joshua. “We have worked in the boxing gym week on week and whomever is put in front of me at Madison Square Garden on June 1st will be dispatched in style. The rent will be collected.”

What is there to know about Ruiz? He certainly is one of the fastest and most talented fighters at heavyweight. Despite a physique that never has a six-pack; he knows how to throw combinations better than nearly anyone at heavyweight. His only loss came on a very competitive points defeat to former WBO champion Joseph Parker, so he definitely has experience.

The one thing people will point to is that Ruiz is undersized, but he has defeated bigger men before, such as Ray Austin, Siarhei Liakhovich, and Alexander Dimitrenko, who he stopped in his most recent fight earlier this month. It’s obvious that Ruiz knows he has to slay the giant.

“I think being so tall he fights like a big robot,” said Ruiz. “I think with my style, my speed, my movement, I don’t think he’s fought anybody like me. It’s going to be a whole different ball game. All the guys that he’s fought, they usually run around from him. I don’t think he’s good going back. I’m going to bring the pressure, the speed, and the combinations to him.

It’s interesting to note that Ruiz spent much of his career being promoted by Top Rank before shifting over recently to Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions. In just his second fight with PBC, Ruiz now has a title shot.

Another PBC fighter, Cuba’s Luis Ortiz, reportedly turned down a purse in the excess of $7 million, but no word on what Ruiz will be taking home. One thing that’s for sure, the Mexican slugger is beyond confident.

“When I do pull out this win, everything is going to change,” said Ruiz. “I’m going to bring the titles back to Mexico, it’s going to mean everything. I’m going to be able to change my whole family’s lives; my life and all my kids. It’s a win-win situation right now, but the main thing is to win the fight and make history.”